The Elliot Christian boys basketball team crushed Lodi Academy 95-26 in Stockton on Tuesday, in the opening round of the Stockton Christian Tournament.
The Eagles jumped out to a 37-6 lead after the first quarter, and cruised to victory behind 29 points and 7 steals from Roman Castro, 22 points and 5 steals from Jeremiah Carter, 21 points, 8 steals and 6 assists from Jeremy Nielsen, 8 points and 6 assists from Elliot Burton, 6 points from Robert Goodpasture Jr., 6 points and 6 rebounds from Nevin McKissick, 4 points and 4 rebounds from Jayden San, 2 points, 5 blocks and 4 boards from Jayden Gaither, and 8 rebounds and 5 assists from Kaden Kirby. Elliot racked up 34 steals.
