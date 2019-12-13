Isaac Bishop notched a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds, but the Lodi High boys basketball team dropped a 67-61 loss to Sierra on Friday.
Trevor Jackson added 11 points, along with 8 from Nathan Shoup, 7 from Logan Stout, 3 points and 9 assists from Max Graves-Weil, 3 points from Stephano Casciaro, 2 each from Stephanos Pappas and Hayden Hildenbrand, and 1 from Ethan Bronson.
Fortune Early College 67, Elliot Christian 24
Christian Robinson led the Eagles with 6 points in Thursday’s loss, along with 5 from Matthew Alagna, 4 each from Caleb Guerzo and Andrew Gretsinger, 3 from John Wuest and 2 from Peyton Yarbrough.
Junior varsity
Lodi 48, Sierra 31
Tony Rivera scored 14 points and Mason Stout added 10 in Friday’s victory. Adan Alvarez and Carter Swicegood scored 6 each, Madden Luiz and Kevin Dondero had 4 each and Pierce DeAndreis and Angel Landa had 2 each.
Freshmen
Lodi 46, Sierra 34
Connor Davis and Isaac Maldanado each scored 10 to lead the Flames in Friday’s win, with Brayden Stout adding 7, Adrian Mendez-Maldanado 5, Conner Moreno 5, Chevy Martinez 4, and Zachary Stephens and Tarek Maier 2 each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Calaveras 67, Tokay 35
Mia Misasi had 10 points to lead the Tigers in Friday’s loss at the Linden Tournament, while Aniyah Dean had 9 points and 7 rebounds, Fernandez Vazquez had 4 points and 8 boards, Michelle Vazquez and Jackie Enciso had 4 points each, Simone Medeiros had 3 points and Sunna Khan had 1.
The Tigers (3-6) face Bret Harte at 1 p.m. today back in Linden.