Three Tokay players scored in double digits as the Tigers dropped their final game of the Jaime Angley Hornet Classic in Redding on Saturday, 66-57 to McKinleyville.
Ryker Henne led the Tigers with 14 points, Huzaifa Wasiq added 13 and Dallah El Kheidi had 12, along with 7 from Uriel Penaflor, 4 each from Nick Merrill and Andrew Gauna and 3 from Aiyaz Meir.
Tokay (3-13) is off until opening Tri-City Athletic League play on Jan. 6 with a home game against St. Mary’s.
Junior varsity
Folsom 61, Lodi 43
Tony Rivera led the Flames with 13 points in Saturday’s loss, along with 8 from Carter Swicegood, 6 each from Kevin Dondero and Mason Stout, 4 each from Steven Whiting and Hayden Moreno and 2 from Adan Alvarez.
Freshmen
Lodi 44, Chavez 42
The Flames took third place in the Stagg Freshman Tournament with Saturday’s victory, with 12 points from Connor Davis, 9 from Tarek Maier, 7 from Matthew Schiess, 6 each from Brayden Stout and Zachary Stephens, and 2 each from Isaac Maldanado and Conner Moreno.
Maldanado led the Flames with 15 points in Friday’s 54-45 loss to Folsom, along with 12 from Davis, 9 from Stout, 3 each from Maier and Chevy Martinez, 2 from Adrian Mendez-Maldanado and 1 from Stephens.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Tracy 62, Tokay 56
Aniyah Dean scored a double-double in Monday’s 62-56 loss to Tracy in the third-place game of the Tracy Tournament on Saturday.
Dean tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6 steals in the loss, while Mia Misasi had 13 points, 3 assists and 3 steals, Simone Medeiros had 8 points, 4 assists and 2 steals, Mira Patino had 6 points and 3 assists, Sunna Khan had 4 points and 2 steals, and Doonya Khan had 2 points.
In a 52-21 loss to Merced on Saturday, Dean and Fernanda Vazquez each scored 6 points to lead the Tigers, along with 5 from Misasi, and 2 each from Patino and Medeiros.
Tokay (6-11) will play next at McNair on Jan. 6.
Junior varsity
Lodi 40, Rocklin 10
The Flames shut down Rocklin in the second round of the Rocklin Tournament on Saturday, with 15 points from Madison Kautz-Johnson. Amelia Garibaldi added 6, Ashley Cunningham and Vivianna Fugazi had 5 each.
On Monday, Lodi dropped a 58-47 loss to Calaveras on the tournament’s final day. Cunningham led the Flames with 16 points, and Kautz-Johnson had 15. Hannah Funke, Garibaldi, Diana Nieves and Fugazi had 4 points each.