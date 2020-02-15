Accomplishment: Jalen Patterson is looking forward to the upcoming days, weeks and years.
The Liberty Ranch High boys basketball player, a senior guard who has been a four-year starter, turned out another stellar performance in two Sierra Valley Conference games. In the Hawks’ conference home finale against Bradshaw Christian of Sacramento on Tuesday, Patterson scored 23 points as Liberty Ranch posted a 102-70 win over The Pride.
In a Feb. 7 game at Union Mine, Patterson cranked out 30 points against the Diamondbacks. But Union Mine ended the Hawks’ run of winning the last four SVC titles, as it posted an 83-74 win. Union Mine went 10-0 in the SVC, 19-9 while Liberty Ranch takes second place at 7-3 and 15-13.
“They beat us at every aspect of the game; they just wanted the game,” said Patterson of Union Mine. “There’s nothing you can do about it.”
This season, Patterson is averaging 28.8 points per game. That is about one-third of the Hawks’ average points in 28 games this season at 66.1 per game.
Today, Patterson and Liberty Ranch will find out who they will face in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Last season, Liberty Ranch won the SVC title and advanced to the section’s D-IV title game against Sonora at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Liberty Ranch also earned a California Interscholastic Federation NorCal playoff berth.
Although another strong finish in the SVC this winter season, the Hawks were faced with adversity this season. From injuries to adapting to a new style of play under new head coach in Brian Chavez, who was the boys basketball head coach at Christian Brothers of Sacramento before taking over at Liberty Ranch.
“We had a lot of injuries to start the year,” Patterson said. “A new coaching staff. So it took a long time to get use to each other.”
Not winning the SVC title this season is fueling Patterson and the Hawks to produce another deep run in the playoffs that the program has grown accustomed, dating back to the mid-2010s.
“For us to work harder,” Patterson said.
Entering the playoffs next week, Patterson will have 2,811 points during his four-year varsity career. That makes him the No. 2 all-time scorer in the section behind DeMarcus Nelson of Sheldon High of Sacramento, who has 3,462 points. For the non math majors, Patterson is 651 points away from tying the record. Liberty Ranch would need to have a deep run in the section playoffs, plus earn a NorCal berth and have another run in the state playoffs.
Once his high school basketball career ends, Patterson is looking to continue at the college level. He said he’s been talking to Sacramento State, University of San Francisco, University of Nevada-Reno, UC Riverside and Eastern Washington.
“It’s been an up and down journey for college and bask,” Patterson said.
