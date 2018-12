Boys soccer: Tigers prevail in clash vs. Galt Players from Tokay and Galt prepare for a free kick during Tokay's 3-2 victory on Wednesday at Tokay High. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Tigers prevail in clash vs. Galt Galt's Juan Cruz, left, stop short in an attempt to get past Tokay's Eduardo Rodriguez during Tokay's 3-2 victory on Wednesday at Tokay High. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Tigers prevail in clash vs. Galt Tokay defenders Eduardo Rodriguez (4) and Kanto Mori (2) deflect a corner kick away from Galt's Francisco Alvarez (20) and Gilberto Lopez during Tokay's 3-2 victory on Wednesday at Tokay High. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Tigers prevail in clash vs. Galt Tokay's Eduardo Rodriguez (4) gets the ball away from Galt's Gonzalo Garcia (9) during Tokay's 3-2 victory on Wednesday at Tokay High. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Tigers prevail in clash vs. Galt Galt's Gonzalo Garcia (9) slips past Tokay defender Nicholas Monteon (15) during Tokay's 3-2 victory on Wednesday at Tokay High. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Tigers prevail in clash vs. Galt Galt's Davian Marquez (10) gets a foot on the ball to steal it from Tokay's Eduardo Rodriguez during Tokay's 3-2 victory on Wednesday at Tokay High. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Tigers prevail in clash vs. Galt Galt's Juan Cruz (14) and teammates run away to celebrate a goal as Tokay's Nicholas Monteon (15) gathers himself during Tokay's 3-2 victory on Wednesday at Tokay High. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Tigers prevail in clash vs. Galt Galt's Melvin Guerrero, left, and Tokay's Lionardo Ruiz battle for control of the ball during Tokay's 3-2 victory on Wednesday at Tokay High. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Tigers prevail in clash vs. Galt Tokay's Sebastian Quiroz (24) gestures to the Galt side of the field after scoring the deciding goal as Galt's Jose Santos walks back to his position during Tokay's 3-2 victory on Wednesday at Tokay High. Buy this photo