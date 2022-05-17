The Lodi High baseball team dropped the opener of a three-game semifinal series against Rio Americano, with a 15-5 loss.
The teams will play again today in Sacramento, and if the series is tied after that, the deciding game will be played on Thursday back at Zupo Field.
Rio Americano, the 12th seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs at 19-11, opened a 6-0 lead after two innings on Tuesday. No. 8 Lodi (18-13) didn’t score until the bottom of the fourth inning.
For Lodi, Dominic Brassesco went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Donavan Thorpe was 2-for-2 with a double, and Vince Haskins, Andrew Wright and Kenny Blankenship each singled.
On the mound, Wright started and gave up six runs (three earned) in three innings, Blankenship and Luke Leggitt came on in relief. The Lodi defense racked up nine errors to add to Rio Americano’s 15 hits.
In Division IV, No. 11 Galt went extra innings to defeat No. 2 Calaveras 5-1 in the first game of their semifinal series.
Larry Perucca had a 3-for-3 day with a triple, Sebastian Soto had a double and two RBIs, Mason Tassano and Aidan Hall each doubled, and Chris Pamplona and Joe Ortiz singled.
Galt and Calaveras will play at Galt today, and if a third game is needed, back in San Andreas on Thursday.
