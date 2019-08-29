WOODBRIDGE — Amerlia Garibaldi and the Lodi High girls golf team played like a veteran team on Thursday.
In a non-league match against Bear Creek at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, par-37, Garibaldi, only a freshman, fired an even par 37. That helped Lodi (2-0) knocked off fellow Lodi Unified School District member with a 223-258 win.
“We start one junior and five freshmen,” said Lodi coach Jim Staal. “For us to have all scores in 30s and 40s is really an amazing feat, especially early in the year. We have a great group of kids and foundation for the next four years. They are really getting better quick, and that’s very good for the program.”
Desiree Vasquez, the Flames’ junior who earned Sac-Joaquin Section Masters’ berths as a sophomore and freshman the last two seasons, finished the match at 43. Delaney Vasquez, Desiree’s younger sister who is a freshman, and Meagan Ky, another freshman, each fired a 47. Kerrie Nickel had a 49 and Reese Koenig 53.
Before Lodi begins Tri-City Athletic League action on Tuesday, Sept. 10 against Lincoln, it will play Bear Creek again but at the Spanos Country Club in Stockton. On Wednesday at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, Lodi welcomes Liberty Ranch, which is also 2-0 after beating Sheldon of Sacramento and Laguna Creek of Elk Grove earlier this week.
