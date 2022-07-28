Lodi High football coach George Duenas has a little extra work to do this school year.
The fifth-year Flames coach was named the school’s athletic director this summer after his predecessor, Robert Winterhalter, moved on to be an assistant principal at Bear Creek High.
With the new duties, Duenas will wear three hats on campus — he also teaches physical education and weightlifting.
“I did this in North Dakota, so I had a feeling of how it would be. It’s just about getting used to the systems, like the home campus of the CIF, and arbiter,” Duenas said, referring to his days at Center Stanton High in Center, N.D. “There, I was the bus driver, AD, principal, football coach, eighth grade girls basketball coach, track and field. It was such a small school you had to jump in. I think that kind of prepared me.”
Duenas feels he has big shoes to fill — Winterhalter was the school’s athletic director for five years, and before him was Erin Aitken. Both are still with Lodi Unified School District, with Winterhalter at Bear Creek and Aitken working in the district office.
“We’ve met to go over basic stuff the last few months,” said Winterhalter, who has been at Lodi High his entire 17-year education career. “And with me being in the area and having connections to Lodi, I told him that if he has any questions, I’m just a phone call away.”
Having both former ADs so close is a weight off of Duenas’ mind.
“That’s why I don’t think I’m as stressed, I have Robert to lean on, and Erin to lean on. They’re still Lodi High inside, so they have their roots here, always want to make sure we’re still succeeding. Those are two legit ADs,” Duenas said. “Erin’s at the district office, but still involved in the CIF, and she knows her stuff. When it comes to the questions, I’m pretty lucky.”
Duenas said the most stressful parts of his new duties are scheduling and transfer paperwork.
“That’s the most stressful part is making sure nobody falls through the cracks,” he said. “You see horror stories of schools forfeiting due to ineligible players, and that falls back on the AD. I don’t want to see the program suffer.”
The hiring part has started, with new wrestling coach Jay Barnes in the fold. There’s no turnover among the fall sports coaches.
“I just want to continue the success. Last year we had a very good year with all the athletics,” Duenas said. “I’ve been lucky, we’ve had a lot of coaches that have been around, like 6-plus years. I just want to be an advocate for them to continue to have success. We have a pretty good machine running right here, I just want to continue that.”
Duenas, a Lodi High graduate, is entering his fifth year as the Flames’ head football coach. Lodi made the playoffs last season for the first time in a decade, going 8-4 as the No. 9 seed in Division II. The Flames knocked off No. 8 Downey in the first round, lost a close one to top seeded Central Catholic.
