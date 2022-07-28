Flames hold off Tracy for big victory

Lodi coach George Duenas, right, and Maceo McDowell (18) celebrate after McDowell's interception to seal Lodi's 42-35 victory over Tracy at the Grape Bowl on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

Lodi High football coach George Duenas has a little extra work to do this school year.

The fifth-year Flames coach was named the school’s athletic director this summer after his predecessor, Robert Winterhalter, moved on to be an assistant principal at Bear Creek High.