The Tokay High varsity baseball team split a double-header against East Union on Thursday at Billy Hebert Field in Stockton, improving to 4-2 this spring. Both games were decided by 5-3 scores.

In the afternoon game, Tokay rode a three-run sixth inning to the 5-3 victory, with junior Tyler Sadberry pitching a scoreless seventh inning for the save after taking over for senior Brett Graddy, who finished with 3 runs allowed (2 earned) in 6 innings, on 4 hits and 9 strikeouts.

Tags

Recommended for you