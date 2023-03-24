The Tokay High varsity baseball team split a double-header against East Union on Thursday at Billy Hebert Field in Stockton, improving to 4-2 this spring. Both games were decided by 5-3 scores.
In the afternoon game, Tokay rode a three-run sixth inning to the 5-3 victory, with junior Tyler Sadberry pitching a scoreless seventh inning for the save after taking over for senior Brett Graddy, who finished with 3 runs allowed (2 earned) in 6 innings, on 4 hits and 9 strikeouts.
At the plate, Matthew Casillas belted a triple, Giani Camacho had a single and 2 RBIs, and Paul Buckley, Brock Sell, and Joey Galletti each singled.
In the nightcap, a 5-3 Tokay loss, East Union broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run seventh. Tokay had just two hits, doubles by Cory Sugg and Graddy, while three pitchers combined to allow eight hits by the Lancers.
Varsity boys: Kimball 3, Lodi 2
The Flames came close, but couldn’t pull off the victory on Thursday, with Kimball winning 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-10. Lodi (6-3) is back in action on Monday with a home game against St. Mary’s.
Varsity boys: Sierra 3, Tokay 0
The Tigers were swept in Manteca on Tuesday by scores of 25-17, 25-19, 25-8. Tokay will host Patterson on Friday.
