The Lodi High boys basketball team took down West 58-55 on Wednesday with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Nathan Morse.

Asher Schroeder led the Flames with 14 points, Morse finished with 11, Brayden Stout and Conner Davis each scored 10, Matt Schiess had 8, Matt Shinn had 3 and Conner Overbo scored 2 points.

Recommended for you