The Lodi High boys basketball team took down West 58-55 on Wednesday with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Nathan Morse.
Asher Schroeder led the Flames with 14 points, Morse finished with 11, Brayden Stout and Conner Davis each scored 10, Matt Schiess had 8, Matt Shinn had 3 and Conner Overbo scored 2 points.
Lodi (10-13, 4-3 in the Tri-City Athletic League) will host Modesto Christian today.
Varsity boys: Modesto Christian 95, Tokay 40
Zeeshaun Akbar led the Tigers with 10 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 7 points each from Maeher Dhaliwal and Hashir Khan, 6 from Carla Agbayani, and 5 each from Kellen Fiori and Brock Sell.
Tokay (2-16, 1-6 in the TCAL) will play at Tracy today.
Varsity girls: Lodi 44, West 30
The Flames improved to 3-2 in TCAL play with Wednesday’s victory, with Norah Mayer leading the way with 20 points.
Zoe Aitken added 14 points and 3 steals, Kiah Aitken had 5 points and 12 rebounds and Janie Schallberger had 2 points, 3 assists and 5 rebounds.
Lodi (10-12) will play at Lincoln on Monday.
Varsity boys: Napa Christian 80, Lodi Academy 32
The Titans lost their opener at the Pacific Union College Tournament, despite a double-double from Andrew Kanas, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Ty Zinke added 8 points and 14 rebounds, Kaleb Nevis had 4 points, 5 assists and 5 steals, Cole Berreth had 4 points, and Samuel Hernandez and Jack Zinke had 2 points each.
Varsity girls: Lodi Academy 65, Napa Christian 24
The Titans went 1-1 on the first day of the Pacific Union College Tournament, with a win over Napa Christian and a 47-35 loss to Hawaii Mission Academy.
JV girls: Lodi 37, West 16
Sienna Aitken led the Flames with 15 points in Wednesday’s victory as the JV Flames improved to 16-6. Julia Leisure added a pair of 3-pointers for 6 points, Keily Ramirez and Kylie Blum scored 5 each, Jocelyn Alvarez scored 4 and Jasmine Adkins scored 2.
JV boys: Modesto Christian 72, Tokay 60
Jason Hallstrom tallied 17 points to lead the JV Tigers on Wednesday, along with 14 from Wil Hubbart, 8 each from Jacob Ray and Marcus Shoneff, 5 from Felix Millan, 3 each from D’Angelo Smith and Harpar Sandhu, and 2 from Michael Gilbert.
Varsity girls: Lodi 48, Lincoln 6
Jocelyn Shelley scored a pin in the 116-pound division, while Jayda Van Steenberge, Emily Ruiz, Jaquelyn Sandoval, Samantha Magana, Elora Parises and Stacie DeLaRosa won their weight classes by forfeit.
The next action for the wrestling teams is the TCAL Tournament at Lincoln High on Feb. 4.
Varsity boys: Lincoln 39, Lodi 33
Lodi scored three pins in Wednesday’s loss, with Drew Luiz pinning Dylan Martinez at 106 pounds, Ethan Warmerdam pinning Drake Rivera at 120, and Wesley Palmer pinning Alexander Keosomphanh at 132.
Carter Simpson added a 4-0 victory over Amir Hayes at 138, and Victor Juarez (113) and Daniel Madera (184) won by forfeit.
JV boys: Lincoln 36, Lodi 27
The Flames’ JV team also scored three pins by Kai Yip at 120, Riley Pappas at 132 and Victor Hernandez at 145. John Cloyne had a 7-2 win at 154, and Chris Van Alen won by forfeit at 170.
