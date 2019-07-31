Four athletes from the Lodi Track Club competed at the Junior Olympic Nationals this week at Sacramento State, with two of them finishing in the top 10 of their events.
Maceo McDowell placed fourth in the 13-14-year-old long jump with a 6.06-meter leap (that’s 19 feet, 10.5 inches), while Paige Sefired placed ninth in the 17-18-year-old heptathlon with 4,291 points.
The heptathlon is a combination event that includes the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin throw and the 800-meter run.
McDowell added a 32nd-place finish in the javelin with a 30.97 meter throw (101 feet, 7.29 inches).
In the 15-16-year-old group, Chris Medeiros was 33rd in the javelin at 30.33 meters (99 feet, 6 inches), and in the 9-10-year-old age group, Isaiah mansaray was 21st in the javelin at 25.19 meters (82 feet, 7.75 inches) and 26th in the high jump at 1.1 meters (3 feet, 7.3 inches).
Three of the athletes qualified at the Pacific Association Junior Olympic Qualifier at Modesto Junior College from July 5 to 7, with the top five competitors in each event moving on. Another, Paige Sefried, placed second in the 17-18 heptathlon at the Pacific Association Region 16 Junior Olympics Qualifier at Chabot College on July 13 and 14.