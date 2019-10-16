Madison Steele had 13 kills and Riley Woznick added eight as the Lodi High volleyball team earned a three-set sweep of West on Wednesday.
The Flames (16-9 overall, 3-5 in the Tri-City Athletic League) controlled the match from the start to win 25-21, 25-11, 25-21. Senior Hannah Dondero racked up 16 digs and 11 serve points.
Lincoln 3, Tokay 2
The Tigers couldn’t keep up in the fifth set of Wednesday’s loss, losing 25-15, 22-25, 25-13, 18-25, 15-6.
Kayly Pau racked up 22 kills, 22 digs and four solo blocks, Devyn McClurg had 35 digs and Kim Le had 10 digs as the Tigers fell to 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the TCAL.
Junior varsity
Tokay 2, Lincoln 0
Dilpreet Brar had eight kills and Darianna Guidi had 32 digs as the Tigers beat Lincoln 25-19, 25-20. Brar added three aces, Guidi had two aces and Morgan Daniels had four kills.
The Tigers’ freshman team lost.
WATER POLO
Varsity girls
Lodi 11, Oakdale 4
Elisa Grim led the Flames with seven goals in Wednesday’s victory, along with two from Aiyana Evans and one each from Hannah Wilson and Madison Rishwain. Goalkeeper Lydia Campbell had eight saves.
Junior varsity girls
Oakdale 16, Lodi 4
Shelby Richardson had two goals for Lodi in Wednesday’s loss, along with one each from Jenna Bigalow and Kenna Dooley. Goalkeeper Abigail Rusch had six saves.