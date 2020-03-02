Tokay High’s Cassidy Curtiss went 2-1 on the final day of the CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships on Saturday to finish seventh in the state at 235 pounds.
Curtiss started the day able to do as well as third after she was dropped from the championship bracket in the quarterfinals on Friday, and opened the day with a pin over Del Norte’s Danika Scott in 1 minute, 26 seconds. Next came a 7-1 loss at the hands of Casa Grande’s Lilly McCoy, who went on to finish third.
Dropped to the seventh-place match, Curtiss pinned Woodcreek’s Kyle-Ann Bobo in 4:41.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Galt 14, Valley 4
The Warriors opened the baseball season with a blowout victory on Monday, with winning pitcher Tyler Little going 4 innings with 3 hits allowed and 4 strikeouts.
Oscar Romero had a double and a single, while Joseph Ortiz, Aiden Humphreys and Aaron Rosalia had 2 singles each.
Mason Tassano, Logan Mayfield, Adrian Jaramillo, Mateo Santoyo, Cole Erman and William Keller had 1 hit each.
Galt (1-0) will face Venture Academy today at Billy Hebert Field in Stockton.
GOLF
Varsity
St. Mary’s Kickoff Tournament
Lodi High placed sixth out of 18 teams at Stockton Country Club on Monday, with a team score of 340. The winner, Whitney, had 301 in the tournament that saw each team take four scores.
Jake Aberle shot an 80 for Lodi, Tyler Korock had an 84, Rhett Hill had an 85 and Fitz Wells had a 91.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Tokay 10, Edison 0
Megan Walker pitched a 5-inning complete-game shutout in Monday’s win with 6 strikeouts and 3 hits allowed.
At the plate, Rachel Shannon went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs, Mia Misasi went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs, Simone Medeiros had a single, 2 RBIs and a run, Hannah Hauschildt had a single, and Rachel Gibbons had a double, 2 RBIs and a run.
Junior varsity
Enochs 7, Lodi 5
Lodi was led by catch Talisa Heinitz in Monday’s loss, with a 3-for-4 day and 4 stolen bases, including stealing home twice.
Arianne Torres went 3-for-4 with 2 stolen bases and an RBI, Amelia Dietz was 3-for-4, and Hadlee Evans was 2-for-4 with an RBI. In the circle, Eloisa Dominguez-Olea pitched 3 innings and struck out 4 batters, and Kirsten Pilcher went 4 innings with 4 strikeouts.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Lodi 3, Bear Creek 2
The Flames got their first win in program history, winning the final set 15-7 on a Connor Davis kill.