Athlete of the week: Schroeder, Lodi keep doubles tradition going

Accomplishments: Johnna Schroeder kept a streak going for the Lodi High girls tennis team.
The junior teamed up with Benedetta Piotti as a doubles partner at the Tri-City Athletic League Tournament at In-Shape Marina in Stockton on Oct. 25, Schroeder and Piotti won the doubles championship. They beat St. Mary’s Izzy Garcia and Madeleine Heli 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
“It’s kind of funny because I know both of them on a personal level,” Schroeder said. “That match, obviously, you really want to go in and win.”
Having been eliminated in the singles’ portion of the tournament the day before, Schroeder, who’s been the No. 1 singles player for the Flames the entire season, and Piotti were looking to redeem themselves at the league’s doubles tournament. That became more evident after losing the first set.
“We just turned it on in the end,” Schroeder said. “All of a sudden, we just started rallying points and hitting a lot of winners. Both of us starting more at the net, and we cut down on our unforced errors. We started winning all of the games, and that kind of gave us momentum after last couple of games, second set.”
This is the fourth consecutive year Lodi has won the TCAL doubles championships, and second consecutive for Schroeder. At the 2018 league championships, Schroeder teamed with Nikki Barajas for the third crown. Barajas, who graduated last spring, and 2018 Lodi graduate Emma Canepa won the 2017 and 2016 titles.
“It is kind of funny because as singles players, you don’t play doubles a lot,” Schroeder said. “It’s definitely really different. It’s kind of hard to kind of get your bearings and realize you have to communicate because there is two of you.”
Prior to their matches, Schroeder and Piotti, the Flames’ No. 2 singles player who is a foreign exchange student from Italy, talked about strategy in each of their three matches that led to the championship match against St. Mary’s.
“We said ‘hey, you go for your shot, I’ll go for my shot,’” Schroeder said.
Schroeder played closer to the net in their matches.
“Benedetta is real good at slicing. Her backhand is better when she is closer to the net,” Schroeder said. “For her, her forehand is really strong, but so is mine. My backhand is a little bit stronger, and I decided to do that backhand side.”
The tennis season is not done for Schroeder, Piotti and the rest of the Flames. On Monday, Lodi, which took third place in the TCAL with a 7-3 record, will open the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II girls tennis team playoffs. Lodi, No. 10, will play at No. 7 Stagg.
“I think it’s really exciting to go to the playoffs as a team because it’s more competition,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder is more excited for Shelby Stillwell, who is in her first season as the Lodi girls tennis head coach. Jill Kelsey, who was the previous head coach for most of this decade, remains as an assistant coach.
“It’s really exciting for her,” said Schroeder of Stillwell.
Schroeder is confident her and her teammates are going to perform well against the Delta Kings.
“I think we’re set up for success,” Schroeder said.
Counting the three wins with Piotti, Schroeder has an overall record of 14-8. That also includes wins in the Flames’ preseason matches, including a perfect 5-0 record at the California Tennis Classic in Fresno in early September.
Schroeder admitted that being the Flames’ top player has been a learning experience.
“It’s been sort of a challenge for me,” Schroeder said. “But I also think it is kind of fun because I get to compete against really good players. Even though I don’t have a super winning record, I definitely think I challenge myself this season.”
Schroeder, 16, has been playing tennis since age 7. That is also the same age she’s been playing her main sport that she hopes to land a college scholarship — softball. Next spring, Schroeder, a shortstop and pitcher, will be entering her third season on the Lodi High varsity softball team.
“It’s always been a hobby of mine,” said Schroeder of tennis. “I’ve never played it super competitive because of softball.”
Softball is year-round for Schroeder. A member of the Batbusters’ 18 gold team travel team, Schroeder still practices on her fielding, hitting and pitching skills.
“I usually practice after tennis,” Schroeder said. “As spring approaches, I’ll start pitching a little bit more.”
