The Lodi High girls basketball team dropped to 4-3 in TCAL play with Thursday’s 44-29 loss to Tracy, with 7 points from Kayleigh Coberly, 6 points and 10 rebounds from Norah Mayer, 6 points from Zoe Aitken, 5 points and 5 rebounds from Reese Hohenthaner, 3 points from Janie Schallberger, and 1 point each from Angelina Fugazi and Ashley Cunningham.

Junior varsity girls

Lodi 38, Tracy 25

Kiah Aitken led the Flames with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 8 steals in Thursday’s victory, while Isabel Humphrey added a double-double with 11 points and 12 steals. Emmy Spaletta had 6 points, Grace Culler had 5 points, and Malia Urich had 2 points and 6 boards as Lodi improved to 23-2.

On Tuesday, Lodi dropped a 43-24 loss to Lincoln, with 10 points and 5 rebounds from Culler, 6 points, 9 rebounds and 8 steals from Kiah Aitken, 4 points and 5 steals from Humphrey, 2 points from Spaletta, and 2 points from Urich.

Freshman girls

Tracy 27, Lodi 26

Makenna Schulz led the Flames with 11 points in Thursday’s loss, along with 6 from Brooke Brereton, 5 from Abbie Barnes and 2 each from Keily Ramirez.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus