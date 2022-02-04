The Lodi High girls basketball team dropped to 4-3 in TCAL play with Thursday’s 44-29 loss to Tracy, with 7 points from Kayleigh Coberly, 6 points and 10 rebounds from Norah Mayer, 6 points from Zoe Aitken, 5 points and 5 rebounds from Reese Hohenthaner, 3 points from Janie Schallberger, and 1 point each from Angelina Fugazi and Ashley Cunningham.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 38, Tracy 25
Kiah Aitken led the Flames with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 8 steals in Thursday’s victory, while Isabel Humphrey added a double-double with 11 points and 12 steals. Emmy Spaletta had 6 points, Grace Culler had 5 points, and Malia Urich had 2 points and 6 boards as Lodi improved to 23-2.
On Tuesday, Lodi dropped a 43-24 loss to Lincoln, with 10 points and 5 rebounds from Culler, 6 points, 9 rebounds and 8 steals from Kiah Aitken, 4 points and 5 steals from Humphrey, 2 points from Spaletta, and 2 points from Urich.
Freshman girls
Tracy 27, Lodi 26
Makenna Schulz led the Flames with 11 points in Thursday’s loss, along with 6 from Brooke Brereton, 5 from Abbie Barnes and 2 each from Keily Ramirez.