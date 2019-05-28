Seven area high school softball players and Elliot Christian High coach Mike Pontius will represent their schools in Sacramento today.
The lucky seven will be taking part in the 42nd annual Optimist High School Softball All-Star Game at Capital Christian High. Game time for the small-school contest between the South and North teams is 5:30 p.m. The large-school contest is 6:30 p.m. Capital Christian has two softball diamonds.
Both all-star games are laced with graduating, or soon-to-be graduating, high school softball players who are seniors. One of the players on Pontius’ South Small School roster is Elliot shortstop Bailey Correia. Three Galt High players were also selected; pitcher/outfielder Hailey Jaime, catcher/utility Sophia Pate and infielder/outfielder Rachel Verneltfoort. Three Liberty Ranch High softball players are also on the roster; pitchers Audrey Brookins and Amanda Yebra, plus outfielder Emilee Mort.
This is the first time Pontius has coached the Optimist event, but not an all-star high school softball game. In 2011, he was the head coach for the All-Star Classic at Delta College. He’s also served as an assistant coach in two separate games.
“When I got the email in early March that I was selected to be the coach, I was surprised as I had not inquired about this or knew that they selected the coach so early in the season,” said Pontius, who has been the Elliot Christian coach since the 2004 season.
Along with coaching Correia the last two seasons, Pontius has coached Pate on his travel softball team in recent years. Her father, John Pate, is an assistant coach for Galt High softball.
“I was excited to coach her in this game as well as Bailey, who I did anticipate would be selected,” Pontius said. “Sophia is a very good player and great team leader. Being the head coach allowed me to ask (John Pate) to assist me in this game and he is one of the assistants. This, too, adds to my joy in having this opportunity to coach this All-Star team.”
The South squad had only one practice, which was Tuesday at Capital Christian, according to Pontius.
“My approach is to figure out who I have, what positions they can play,” Pontius said. “I do want to have a game plan on whom is going to play where. Plus defensive situations; bunt coverage, who has first and third. We spent time making sure we’re on the same page; signals, that type of thing. Pitchers and catchers will spend a little bit more time together.”
The game does have another theme that Pontius has seen in high school softball all-star games.
“For them to enjoy it,” Pontius said. “This is a celebratory event with their family, friends and teammates. Some have never played each other before, some have played on the same club teams.”
This season, Correia had an .881 batting average with 13 home runs, 26 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and scored 36 times. On defense, Correia, headed to Holy Names University in Oakland on a scholarship, had a .980 fielding percentage.
Vermeltfoort was one of two Galt players who had batting averages over 300 this season, which helped the Warriors earn one of the Sierra Valley Conference’s three Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berths. An infielder/outfielder, Vermeltfoort had a .325 batting average, plus an .857 fielding percentage.
Sophia Pate was another Warrior who had one of the hot hands for hitting at .315 with 16 RBIs and five doubles. She had an .887 fielding percentage, playing catcher and utility. Jaime, a pitcher and outfielder, had a .120 batting average and an .833 fielding percentage.
Brookins, along with Yebra and Mort, finished their season with Liberty Ranch on May 23 at Arnaiz Softball Complex in Morada. The trio and Liberty Ranch, which won the SVC title, were three outs away from playing in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game. The Hawks rallied to beat Casa Roble 6-3 but Calaveras erased a Liberty Ranch 10-7 lead in the final inning to post an 11-10 come-from-behind win. Ripon beat Calaveras in the section title game on May 24.
Mort had a .667 batting average for Liberty Ranch, Galt’s second high school. Mort also had 33 RBIs and seven stolen bases. On defense, she had a .923 fielding percentage.
Brookins, a left-handed pitcher, was a threat on offense and defense for the Hawks. She batted .556. In the circle, she struck out 82 batters.
Most of the area softball players are planning to continue playing in college. Along with Correia, Jaime, Brookins and Mort will be teammates on the Cosumnes River College team next spring.
Admission for the games is $10 for general admission, seniors 65 and over $8, students $5 and children under 12 is $3. Children under 5 get in for free.
