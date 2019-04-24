Accomplishments: Emily DuBois started her freshman year at another high school and was going to play a sport she’d been playing most of her life.
But the Lodi High track and field athlete shined in many field events last week. Competing in the Open category at the Meet of Champions at American River College in Sacramento on April 20, DuBois took fourth place in the high jump at 5 feet, 1 inch. In the long jump, she also took fourth at 16 feet, 9.25 inches.
“It was really cool, being able to compete with girls who are really athletic and good marks,” DuBois said.
This was Dubois’ second consecutive year in competing at the prestigious high school track and field meet that are invitation only.
“Last year, I only qualified for the high jump,” DuBois said. “This year, I qualified for all four of my events. I only competed in two because they were (time) conflicted.”
Two days prior in a Tri-City Athletic League meet at Tracy, DuBois was a triple-winner. She won the long jump at an even 17 feet, which became her new personal record. Add taking the girls’ 100-meter hurdles at 16.48 seconds and the triple jump at 34’ 2 1/2”. She took third place in the high jump at 4’ 8”.
DuBois enjoys competing in all four events. But in the spring of 2018, DuBois credits, then Lodi High assistant coach Robert Winterhalter, to try the long jump. Winterhalter is now the Lodi High athletic director.
“I don’t really have a favorite,” DuBois said. “He (Winterhalter) thought I’d be a good candidate for it; he wanted me to try it.”
DuBois feels she’s peaking at the right time in all field and running events. She’ll get a chance to expand on it in upcoming weeks, starting today when Lodi entertains rival Tokay in the league finale at the Flames’ track and field.
Next Wednesday, the TCAL trials will begin, and the finals on Friday, May 3. All at Tokay’s on-campus stadium. The Tokay facility will also be the home for this year’s section Division I trials and finals, which will be held on May 8 and 10.
“For sure, yeah,” DuBois said. “Especially with TCALs and section is coming around. I’m hoping I’ll continue to PR.”
Once her high school track and field career is compete, DuBois is ready for the next chapter in her life after she graduates from Lodi High toward the end of next month. She will be moving north to attend George Fox University, an NCAA D-III campus, in Newberg, Ore. She signed her National Letter of Intent in front of family and friends at Lodi High’s library on April 11.
“Definitely makes me want to work harder,” DuBois said. “I’m really looking forward to competing more, spending more time in track.”
DuBois attended Elliot Christian High during her freshman year, 2015-16. She was planning to go out for the school’s girls soccer team the spring of 2016. But Elliot did not field a team.
Transferring to Lodi, which has an enrollment of 2,181 students — according to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s website at cifsjs.org — was best, DuBois said.
After she transferred to Lodi High at the start of her sophomore year, she decided to retire her cleats and shin guards for track and field attire and workouts at the Flames’ all-weather track and field.
“I got kind of burned out,” said DuBois of soccer. “So I wanted to try something new. Track was of interest to me. There’s more opportunity that I have; academics, athletics overall.”
Before she attended Elliot, DuBois played on competitive soccer teams for a couple of years. She played soccer for most of her life.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.