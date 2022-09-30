The Lodi High boys and girls water polo teams both scored victories over Tokay on Thursday, with the Flames winning the girls game 20-0 and the boys wining 12-1.
The win put the Lodi girls into the top spot in the Tri-City Athletic League standings with a 4-1 record (9-5 overall), while the Lodi boys, also 4-1 in league play, are second in the TCAL behind St. Mary’s at 5-0.
Knowing the game was a mismatch going in, Lodi boys coach Dan Christy had a few things he wanted his team to work on during the game.
“We’re working on certain type of defense, so what I was doing was getting them dialed in on the defense we want to run,” said Lodi coach Dan Christy. “We’re playing St. Mary’s on Wednesday in a really important game.”
In the first round of league play, St. Mary’s came out on top in a 16-12 decision. Lodi’s girls lost to St. Mary’s in the season opener, 8-4.
On Thursday, Lodi’s girls team spread the scoring around, with Shelby Richardson’s four goals the game high. Laine Woodard added three, Averie Lodi, Morgan Vice and Cassandra Oaxaca scored two each, and Ava Sepulveda, Holly Wilson, Moriah Schmierer, Elora Parises and Blandine Cruquenare each scored one.
Vice leads the Flames with 33 goals so far this season.
In the boys game, goalkeeper Evan Peterson tallied 5 blocked shots and a pair of steals, and Josh Devlin led the scoring with two goals as the boys team spread the scoring out as well.
Anthony Celli, Guy Hein, Nathan Larson, Koen Amador, Tyler Nord, Blake Ehlers, Eli Plath, Korben Reed, Roman Gutierrez and Adrian Llanos each scored one goal.
“We’re looking good in some games, not so good in others. We’re still a little sporadic in our play, and we’re trying to clean things up,” Christy said. “Tomorrow, Tuesday and Monday at practice, we’re going to be pounding hard on our strategy for St. Mary’s.”
The Flames improved to 10-0 this season, and 8-0 in the TCAL, with Thursday’s victory at par-35 Stockton Country Club.
Amelia Garibaldi led Lodi with a 1-over 36, Reese Koenig carded a 38, ClaraGrace Plath a 42, Viviana Rojas a 44, and Allison Frank and Delaney Vasquez capped the scoring with 49s.
The Flames went 5-1 in singles matches and 2-1 in doubles matches in Thursday’s victory.
In singles matches, Lodi’s Sydney Friesen won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Louise Joris won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, Emma Stilwell won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, Hannah Larson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5, and Savannah Chinchiolo won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6.
In doubles matches, Keara Shoup and Bella Chiarchianis won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, and Nyla Haynie and Reese Kelley won 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 at No. 3.
