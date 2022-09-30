The Lodi High boys and girls water polo teams both scored victories over Tokay on Thursday, with the Flames winning the girls game 20-0 and the boys wining 12-1.

The win put the Lodi girls into the top spot in the Tri-City Athletic League standings with a 4-1 record (9-5 overall), while the Lodi boys, also 4-1 in league play, are second in the TCAL behind St. Mary’s at 5-0.