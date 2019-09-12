High school football: Big game for Lodi, Stagg

Today, the Lodi High football team will be hosting Stagg.
But don’t go to the Grape Bowl unless one is looking to catch a concert or munch down on lots of food.
The non-league game between the Flames and the Delta Kings has been moved to Hubbard Field, Tokay High’s renovated on-campus stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. because of the annual Grape Festival. This is the third consecutive season that Lodi, which is the home team for tonight’s game, has played away from the Grape Bowl because of the Grape Festival.
“The nice thing is we get to stay in Lodi,” said Lodi head coach George Duenas. “Honestly, we really don’t care where we’re playing. We just want to get out there and try to perform and get it done.”
During the 2018 season, Lodi played at Bear Creek. In 2017, Lodi played a rare Thursday game against Stagg at McNair High.
This will be the first of two times this season that Lodi (2-0) will play at Hubbard Field. But the Flames will be on the visitor sidelines when they will close out the regular against Tokay in their Tri-City Athletic League rivalry game on Friday, Nov. 1.
This is the second consecutive week Stagg has played at Hubbard Field. On Sept. 6, the Delta Kings defeated Tokay 35-23.
Stagg (2-1) was officially 1-2 to start the season. But that changed earlier this week when Hughson, which defeated Stagg 28-14 in the Week 0 opener on Aug. 30, forfeited its win because of the ineligible player who is a transfer.
“Every week is going to be a measuring stick for us,” Duenas said. “These are games you got to win. This is a big game.”
Lodi defeated Chavez 21-0 at the Titans’ field on Sept. 6. The Flames scored all of their three touchdowns in the second quarter.
“We just want to keep this momentum going,” Duenas said.
Back to preparing for tonight’s game, Duenas has been impressed with the efforts in practices this week of his quarterbacks, senior Logan Stout and sophomore Adam Schallberger. The two players have been taking turns directing the offense for Lodi in wins over Chavez and Ceres (51-0 on Aug. 30).
On the ground, junior running back Christian Zamora comes with 27 carries for 358 yards and five touchdowns. Stout has 15 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Two more backs in Myles Lozano and junior in Jose Bravo has also provided an extra boost for the Flames’ running game that takes pressure off Zamora.
Creating lanes for the Flames’ running game are left tackle Lucas Padilla, left guard Ethan Bronson, center Gabe Biagoni, right guard Reggie Miles and right tackle Jonas Latteri-Brown.
Tokay
Taking a trek to Stockton today, Tokay (1-2) plays at Chavez that is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.
Tokay has three offensive weapons that begin with running back Joseph Filippini, who has rushed for 546 yards on 88 carries for nine touchdowns. Filippini, a junior who started at wide receiver in 2018, joins another junior in Cameron Taylor (15 carries for 132 yards).
Quarterback Jacob Varney, who also started on the 2018 squad, has completed 31 of 62 passes for 379 yards, two touchdowns but six interceptions.
Galt
The second of three consecutive road games, Galt (2-1) takes on Valley (0-2) at Cosumnes River College in Sacramento at 7 p.m.
Galt is looking to keep the winning momentum going after last week’s 49-35 win at Linden. The Lions led 35-23 before the Warriors rallied for four touchdowns.
Entering today’s game, Galt quarterback Robert Bulahan Jr. is now the school’s all-time passing leader at 2,835 yards. This season, he leads all Lodi area quarterbacks in passing with 570 yards; Bulahan Jr. has completed 27 of 51 attempts and averaging 190 yards passing per game. He’s also thrown eight touchdowns and rushed for three for a combined 11.
Running back Kenny Tran has rushed for 119 yards on 26 carries. Tight end/wide receiver Marcelo Lopez, who also plays middle linebacker, has been a monster for the Warriors. On offense, Lopez has 11 catches for 253 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he leads the team with 13 tackles.
Liberty Ranch
After opening the season with three consecutive home games at Hawk Stadium, Liberty Ranch (1-2) hits the road to Lake of the Pines in Nevada County to play Bear River (3-0) at 7:30 p.m.
The Hawks face a Bruins squad that is averaging 34.6 points per game on offense. Liberty Ranch’s defense has given up an average of 30 points in three games.
After beating Johnson of Sacramento 41-6 in the Week 0 opener on Aug. 23, Liberty Ranch’s offense has stalled. Amador grounded the Hawks 42-0 last week and Center of Antelope posted a 42-7 win on Aug. 30. But Amador and Center are contenders this year and have been contenders in recent years while the Hawks have suffered back-to-back losing seasons.
Part of the game plan is pretty simple for Liberty Ranch: Find some type of offensive rhythm.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.