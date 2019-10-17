For a second consecutive day, Lodi posted a 9-0 win over Tokay in a Tri-City Athletic League girls tennis contest at the Flames’ courts on Thursday.
All of the Flames’ singles players — Johnna Schroeder, Benedetta Piotti, Julia Buteav, Anna Spaletta, Victoria Eaton and Claire Plath — won their matches in straight sets.
In the doubles’ matches for Lodi (8-1 in the TCAL, 14-2), the No. 1 team of Lia Spaletta-Meredith Peck, plus No. 2 of Ally Claynorth-Bella Chiarehlanis and No. 3 of Sarah Sherman-Talia Duran also won in straight sets over Tokay (0-10 in the TCAL, 1-10).
On Wednesday, Lodi also beat Tokay by the same score at the Tigers’ courts.
Lodi closes out the TCAL season against Lincoln, also at the Flames’ home courts, on Monday starting at 3:30 p.m.
WATER POLO
Varsity boys
Lodi 19, West 8
Eli Kim had five goals for Lodi (5-3 in the TCAL, 14-7) in Thursday’s game. Victor Plunkett followed with three goals, and Braden Endter, Shane McCay, Dane Cranford and Anthony Salazar each had two. Seth Hillstrom, Daniel Miranda and Sam Meyers each had one.
Meyers, who is the Flames’ goalie, also had eight blocked shots. Cranford had three blocked shots.
Varsity girls
Lodi 14, West 3
Elisa Grim had eight goals for Lodi in Thursday’s contest. Aiyana Evans was next with three, Elizabeth Decko two and Hannah Wilson one. Goalie Lydia Campbell had 12 saves.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 12, West 5
Shelby Richardson had six goals in the Flames’ TCAL win on Thursday. Kenna Dooley had three and Lodi teammates Alexis Stevens, Peyton Meineke and Jenna Bigalow eahc had one. Elora Parises h ad a team-high five steals. Flame goalie Abigail Rusch had three saves.