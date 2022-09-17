For three quarters on Friday, Tokay High's football team played Liberty Ranch about as tough as anyone has this season.
But it ain't hockey, and after four quarters of play, Liberty Ranch handed Tokay its first loss of the season, 33-6, in a battle of unbeaten teams at Hubbard Field in Lodi.
“It was a battle,” said Tokay coach Collin Rhoads. “That first quarter was a battle, that second quarter was a battle, even though we had some missed opportunities that could have changed the game, and we fought back hard. I am proud of my team for that, but we didn't fight long enough.”
Tokay scored at the end of the third quarter to close Liberty Ranch's lead to 12-6 (two extra point blocks by Tokay's Jason Evans and a fumbled snap on Tokay's attempt accounted for the missing extra points). But Liberty Ranch mounted a drive in response with a long Kymani Fenika pass to Armando Tapia opening things up, and Arthur Draeger capitalized with his first touchdown of the night, a 6-yard run off the right tackle.
Draeger finished with 26 carries for 205 yards. Asked after the game about putting his team up with that crucial score, Draeger started pointing out nearby linemen who made it possible.
“It is what it is, it's just for my team. I was just happy for them,” Draeger said. “There's Cameron Monette right there, 71, there's big John (Condruic) over there, 63. My poor center dislocated his shoulder, I hope he'll be all right, Brody Budesilich. Love that guy.”
With that score, Liberty Ranch was off and running, with a 54-yard Draeger touchdown on the first play of the Hawks' next drive, and a 55-yard Draeger interception return for a touchdown on Tokay's following drive.
“We were telling each other the same thing the whole time,” Draeger said, “just keep it going, they don't want to play with us for the whole game, just keep it rolling.”
The teams battled to a near standstill in the first half, with quarterback Fenika scoring all 12 of Liberty Ranch's points with a 6-yard quarterback sneak with the whole line pushing in the first quarter, and a 2-yard dive in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Tokay lost sophomore quarterback Timmy TK Karagounis on a sack by Cody Smith. Karagounis said it felt like his ACL. Running back Zack Filippini stepped in for him, completing 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards.
Filippini led the Tigers on a 16-play, 96-yard drive to put Tokay's first points on the board as the quarter closed on a 1-yard Barrett Crosby dive.
“It was a gutsy performance, and that was the most gutsiest drive I've ever seen those guys put together. It was multiple fourth downs that we converted, our backs up against the wall,” Rhoads said. “They just fought, and they battled, and that was encouraging, and I thought that brought our whole team together, but then we let up a big play on defense, and that energy was just taken from us. That's something we need to work on as a group, that we're going to be in every game until we decide that we're going to let the other team take it away from us.”
Crosby finished with 15 carries for 100 yards for Tokay (3-1), but the Tigers weren't able to get much else going on the ground. Liberty Ranch, meanwhile, was able to get meaningful yards from Gavin O'Brien (eight carries for 32 yards), Shaye Setter (four for 49) and Fenika (seven for 44) in addition to Draeger's numbers.
“It's vital that we have different guys we can go to when it's obvious a team is keying on Draeger,” said Liberty Ranch coach Warren Schroeder. “Those guys have to step up, and we have to be able to run the ball with those guys. Hats off to the offensive line for adjusting to those plays that we don't really run too much of.
“...Then again, Draeger being Draeger, just being the tough kid he is. I've said it before, it's a team effort, and you saw it again tonight.”
Liberty Ranch, having finished its preseason with a 5-0 record, now goes into a bye week before taking on pass-happy El Dorado on Sept. 30. Tokay, now with its first loss under its belt, will host Emmett High out of Idaho next week in a late addition to make up for last week's smoke cancellation.
