The Tokay High baseball team, playing its second home game at Zupo Field in three days, fell in another non-league game, as Clayton Valley Charter posted an 8-0 win.
Logan Drummond, Bryant Neuvert, Colby Baker and A.J. O’Grodnick had walks for Tokay (0-5), as the Ugly Eagles kept the Tigers’ bats quiet with no hits.
Junior varsity
Lodi 11, Amador 0
Tyler Meehleis and Domenic Demski combined for a three-hit shutout on Friday, with five innings and seven strikeouts by Meehleis and one inning by Demski.
Hayden Hildenbrand led the Flames at the plate with a 3-for-4 day with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Meehleis went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Will Mosby went 2-for-4 with a double, and Billy Machado and Bryce Ostlund had singles.
SWIMMING
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 131, St. Mary’s 33
Dane Cranford won the 100-meter backstroke for Lodi at 1 minute, 13.13 seconds, and teammate Braden Endter in the 100-meter breaststroke at an even 1:19. Lucas Boudreau also won the 200-meter freestyle at 2:35.75 and Joseph Brown at the 200 individual medley at 3:00.26. Max Boudreau won the 50-meter freestyle at 26.06 seconds.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 40, St. Mary’s 3
Macy Munson was a double winner at the 100-meter backstroke 1:21.34 and the 200 individual medley at 2:56.24 for Lodi in Friday’s TCAL meet.
Other first place winners for the Flames were Hollie Becker in the 100 breaststroke at 1:30.37, Alexis Ribeiro in the 200 freestyle at 2:42.19 and Anna Spaletta in the 50 freestyle at 31.07.