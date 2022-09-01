The Lodi High girls tennis team opened league play with an 8-1 victory over Tokay on Wednesday.
The Lodi High girls tennis team opened league play with an 8-1 victory over Tokay on Wednesday.
Tokay’s lone victory came at No. 1 singles, where the Tigers’ Natalie Means defeated Lodi’s Sydney Friesen 6-4, 6-4.
But the Flames swept the rest of the matches, with Louise Joric beating Abby Crum 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Emma Stilwell beating Ashley Ragon 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3, Aubrey Anderson beating Ally Gormley 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4, Hannah Larson beating Eva Gimenez 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5 and Keara Shoup winning 6-1, 6-4 over Lara Stemmer at No. 6.
In doubles play, Lodi swept all three matches, with Savannah Chinchiolo and Bella Charchianis winning 6-4, 6-2 over Tokay’s Inaya Khan and Maya Pimentel at No. 1, Elle Karagounis and Hailey Davis winning 6-2, 6-1 over Emily Gormley and Julia Tungol at No. 2, and Nyla Haynie andGrace Davenport winning 6-1, 6-1 over Olivia Fracassi and Emmanuella Okpogie at No. 3.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity — Liberty Ranch 3, Pioneer 2
The Hawks dominated the fifth set to to defeat Pioneer 25-16, 25-27, 22-25, 25-18, 15-5 on Wednesday.
Paitlyn Snow led Liberty Ranch with 18 kills and added 3 aces and 11 digs, while Rachel Smith had 14 kills, 2 aces and 6 blocks. Hayley Smith had 9 kills, 7 aces and 12 digs, Maddy Truelock had 5 aces, 9 digs and 4 kills, and Sara Carotti had 37 assists.
Liberty Ranch is 4-2 this season.
JV — Lodi 2, Vista del Lago 0
The Flames improved to 4-0 this season with Wednesday’s 25-19, 25-22 victory. Felicity Johnson had 4 kills, 2 aces and 2 digs, Jolie Leggitt had 3 kills, Keily Ramirez had 2 kills and Bella Davalle had 5 digs.
Freshmen — Vista del Lago 2, Lodi 0
Holly Reich had 15 digs and Sienna Lee had 9 as the Flames dropped a 25-17, 25-23 loss on Wednesday. Giavanna Jacob added 3 aces, and Presley Biegler had 3 aces, 5 kills, 2 assists and 2 aces for Lodi (2-2).
