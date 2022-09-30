Tokay's Andru Melgoza made the best of the opening night of Tri-City Athletic League play in Friday's 42-7 road victory over West, with 12 catches for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The win ended a two-game slide for Tokay (4-2, 1-0 TCAL).
Quarterback Zack Filippini finished the night with three passing touchdowns, and opened the game with a 28-yard rushing touchdown. Running back Barrett Crosby scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, Isaac Lopez had a 1-yard touchdown run, and Jaeden Cababat caught a 35-yard touchdown to add to the offensive party.
Kicker Gabby Gonzalez nailed all seven extra-point attempts.
On defense, linebackers Jacob Zentner and Elijah Martinez held the Wolf Pack offense at bay, and Jeremiah Rodriguez snagged an interception.
Up in the Sierra Valley Conference, Liberty Ranch opened league play with a 42-14 road victory over El Dorado, and Galt opened with a 51-7 loss to Rosemont. Galt quarterback Cole Erman scored on a 61-yard run late to prevent the shutout.
