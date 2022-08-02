High schools: Schroeder resigns as Liberty Ranch football coach

Warren Schroeder watches his team before the Hawks' playoff game against Dixon on Nov. 13 in Galt. Schroeder stepped down as Liberty Ranch's head football coach last week.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

Warren Schroeder is back in the saddle at Liberty Ranch.

With the departure of football coach/athletic director Anthony Linebaugh for Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes, the Hawks turned to Schroeder to lead its football program for the second time.