Warren Schroeder is back in the saddle at Liberty Ranch.
With the departure of football coach/athletic director Anthony Linebaugh for Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes, the Hawks turned to Schroeder to lead its football program for the second time.
Schroeder was the school’s head coach in 2015, but stepped down after the season to be there for his family after his oldest son Timmy was diagnosed with lymphoma.
“Right in that August we found out my son was diagnosed with cancer,” Schroeder said. “I struggled with that through the preseason, then I revealed to the team what was going on.”
With defensive coordinator Kevin Tibbets taking the bulk of head coaching duties and Bryan Golder stepping up into the offensive coordinator position, the Hawks went on a run deep in the playoffs.
Timmy, by the way, beat his cancer and is now a junior in the Liberty Ranch football program. Middle son Mikey is a sophomore with the junior varsity team, and Christopher is with the Junior Hawks.
Schroeder stepped down after the season, and Linebaugh took over. Now that Linebaugh has departed, Schroeder is getting a second chance. Tibbets is back as his defensive coordinator.
“It’s just great to have a lot of coaches that have coached with me come back,” Schroeder said. “And even some former players came back to be on the staff.”
Schroeder takes over a squad that went 7-4 in the first full season back from the COVID-19 break, advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
Schroeder thinks a return could be in the cards.
“Us head coaches, we’re going to downplay everything, so I should probably do that,” he said. “We have some excellent players, experienced players. Arthur Draeger is bigger and faster, and excited to make some noise in the league. Cody Smith is being offered some scholarships, and at 6-8 he’ll be a big target.”
Schroeder grew up in Galt, graduating from Galt High in 1993. After that he ran track at Cosumnes River College, then since CRC didn’t have a football program, he played tight end for Sacramento City College.
From there he transferred to UC Davis, where he said he played sparingly due to health problems.
Back in Galt, Schroeder began coaching at Galt High, starting as defensive coordinator with the JV program and advancing up to varsity head coach. After three years with varying success, Schroeder stepped down after the second son.
In 2010, Schroeder began teaching and coaching with the JV team at Liberty Ranch. After taking a year off following the 2015 season, Schroeder came back to the JV team.
“I did that for about six years, and we did very well. We lost one league game in six years, so that was a fun time,” Schroeder said. “And yeah, found out in April that Anthony wasn’t coming back. That was a surprise.”
Now Schroeder’s in charge again as the Hawks started practice last week.
“It’s been great. The guys have bought in, they’re showing up every day, no excuses,” he said. “I think they realize the potential they have, and I haven’t had to work them that hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.