The Lodi High stunt team scored a victory on Wednesday, beating McNair 16-2 in the first game and 18-2 in the second game.
The 18 points scored in the second game is a Lodi High team record, according to coach Brittany Lampson.
Stunt is split into four quarters — the first for partner stunt, the second for pyramids and tosses, the third for jumps and tumbling, and the fourth for the team routine. In the first game, Lodi scored 3 points in the first quarter, 4 in the second, 3 in the third and 6 in the fourth.
In the record-setting match, Lodi scored 2 points in the first quarter, 3 in the second, 4 in the third and 9 in the fourth.
Lampson pointed to standouts Serina Galvan, Avery Zicari, Jessica Widgren and Hailey Jette in the first game, and Kamryn Lodi, Gracelynn Cacay, Sam Vivanco, Isabella Maldonado and Shayla Davis in the second game.
BASEBALL
Varsity: Tokay 7, West 2
The Tigers kept the pressure on to go up 2-0 in this week’s series against West with Thursday’s victory, spreading their runs across four innings.
Brock Sell pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win, with 10 strikeouts against 2 hits and 2 walks, before Nick Anderson came in for a strikeout to end the game.
At the plate, Sell went 2-for-4, Matthew Casillas had a triple and 2 runs, Paul Buckley had a double, Brett Graddy had a single and 2 RBIs, and Giani Camacho had a single.
Tokay (6-2, 2-0 in the Tri-City Athletic League) and West (4-7, 0-2) were scheduled to play the third game of the series on Friday (results weren’t available at press time).
Varsity: Lodi 5, St. Mary’s 4
The Flames scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh inning to win Thursday’s game and even their series with the Rams.
Brent Godina went 5 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs (none earned) on 3 hits with 4 strikeouts, before Ken Blankenship finished the game with 1 1/3 innings or scoreless ball.
At the plate, Luke Leggitt went 2-for-3, Caiden Andes and Sean Kennedy each doubled, while Carson Devine and Gianni Brassesco each singled and drove in 2.
Lodi (5-4, 1-1) and St. Mary’s (6-3, 1-1) were scheduled to finish the series on Friday.
GOLF
Boys: Lodi 202, Lincoln 210
The Flames got back to action on Thursday with a victory on Woodbridge Golf & Country Club’s Lake Course, a par 37. Cedar Burns led Lodi with a 38, Jack Topham and Trent Munson each carded 40s, A.J. Salvetti had a 41, and Jack Main had a 43 as Lodi improved to 2-0, and 1-0 in the TCAL.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Lodi, West and St. Mary’s track teams descended on Tokay on Thursday for a four-way league meet, with one day of events taking the place of several dual meets.
In the final scores, the Lodi varsity girls were victorious against all three opponents, beating St. Mary’s 86-50, Tokay 123-13 and West 126-6. Tokay’s girls scored one win, 101-21 over West.
On the boys side, Lodi beat Tokay 99-30, but neither team scored any other head-to-head wins.
For individual victories, Lodi’s Zoe Aitken led a 1-2-3 finish for Lodi in the girls 400-meter race at 1 minute, 3.99 seconds (with Samantha Stone in second and Kaitlyn Harper third) and a 1-through-4 finish in the 3,200 at 12:18.37 (followed by teammates Keeli Reinken, Laena Burke and Amelia Johnson), while her sister Kiah Aitken led another 1-2-3 finish in the 800 at 2:20.16 (followed by Stone and Burke). Kiah Aitken added a win in the 1,600 at 5:21.68, Lodi’s Elora Parises won the shot put at 30 feet, 4.5 inches, Lodi’s Grace Duenas won the discus at 107-3, Tokay’s Brooke Frisk tied for first in the high jump at 4-10, and Lodi’s Talisa Heinitz won the long jump at 16-7.5 and the triple jump at 32-6.
On the boys side, Tokay’s Jacob Ray won the high jump at 5-10, Tokay’s Joshua Young won the pole vault at 11-6, Lodi’s Maceo McDowell won the long jump at 22-4.5, and Lodi’s Kayson Karsbert won the triple jump at 41-6.
