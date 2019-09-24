Heriberto Trevino
High school: Lodi
Sport: Soccer
College: William Jessup
Trevino, a senior forward, tallied an assist in Thursday’s 4-3 win over Simpson, then scored a whopping six goals on 10 shots in Monday’s 13-0 rout over Pacific Union.
Wyatt Ming
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento State
Ming, a senior, started at center in Saturday’s 34-20 loss to Fresno State, the Hornets’ second game this year against an FBS team. Ming helped the offense to 245 yards of total offense.
Tyler Sefried
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Luther (Iowa)
Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, had one solo tackle and five assists in Luther’s 62-10 loss to Wartburg College on Saturday.
JR Kanemura
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Doane University
Kanemura, a senior, helped the Tigers place second at the GPAC Preview Tournament, with an 81 and a 76 on the par-72 course for a two-round score of 157.
Arath Chavez
High school: Galt
Sport: Soccer
College: Sacramento State
Chavez, a sophomore forward, had two assists in Thursday’s 4-2 win over San Francisco, then scored a goal on two shots in a 1-1 tie against Pacific on Sunday.
Sebastian Quiroz
High school: Tokay
Sport: Soccer
College: Holy Names
Quiroz, a freshman midfielder, had an assist on the Hawks’ first goal in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Cal State-East Bay.
Sydney Marks
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cal Baptist
Marks, a junior middle blocker, played a big part in all three matches of the Nevada Tournament, with 10 kills, four digs and two block assists in a 3-1 win over Gonzaga, 10 kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over Southern Utah, and finally 20 kills and four digs in a 3-2 loss to Nevada.
Adriana Baysinger
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Sonoma State
Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had five kills, three digs and two block assists in a 3-1 loss to Cal State-San Bernardino, then had three kills, three digs and two block assists in a 3-1 win over Cal Poly-Pomona.
Seth Chaney
High school: Tokay
Sport: Wrestling
College: Delta
Chaney, a freshman, placed seventh at the Sacramento City Tournament on Saturday.
Alexis Acosta
High school: Lodi
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Acosta, a sophomore, had a goal in an 11-6 loss to Citrus at the Riverside Tournament, a goal and an ejection drawn in Friday’s 11-8 win over L.A. Valley, and a steal in a 17-3 loss to Long Beach on Saturday.
Elizabeth Macfarlane
High school: Tokay
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Macfarlane, a freshman, had a goal, three assists and a steal in a 12-9 loss to Santa Barbara, a goal in the loss to Citrus, and two goals and an ejection drawn against L.A. Valley.
Benton Peterson
High school: Lodi
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Peterson, a freshman, had two goals and a steal in an 11-0 win over Cabrillo on Friday, then had two goals and two assists later in the day in a 16-7 win over Las Positas, and had a goal and an assist in a 14-0 win over De Anza.
Ryan Westerterp
High school: Lodi
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Westerterp, a sophomore, had two goals and two steals against Cabrillo, added a goal, an assist and a steal against Las Positas, and had a goal, an assist and three steals against De Anza.
Hayden Wilson
High school: Tokay
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Wilson, a freshman, had two assists and a steal against Cabrillo, went for two goals, two assists and a steal against Las Positas, and had a goal and three steals against De Anza.
Jessica Smith
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Delta
Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had eight kills and two block assists in a 3-1 loss to Feather River.
Johnna Wise
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Golf
College: Delta
Wise, a freshman, scored a 100 for Delta’s second-lowest score in an eight-team tournament at par-71 Whitney Oaks Golf Course in Rocklin, helping the Mustangs to a fifth-place finish. She then shot a 186 at the two-day North/South Invitational in Morro Bay, as Delta finished ninth out of 13 teams
Brittany Cooper
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Golf
College: Delta
Cooper, a freshman, finished three strokes behind Wise with a 103 in Rocklin, then shot the team-low 176 in Morro Bay.
Catie Newport
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Delta
Newport, a freshman, scored a 108 in Rocklin tournament, and was second on the team with a 178 in Morro Bay.
