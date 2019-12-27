GALT — Jalen Patterson made his contributions for the Liberty Ranch High boys basketball team in the first game of the Modesto Christian Holiday Hoops Tournament on Thursday.
But the four-year guard is also inching closer to becoming one of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s top scoring leaders since the section was organized in 1942.
Entering today’s second game of the classic, Patterson has scored a total of 2,371 points during a four-year career on the varsity level. According to John Williams, Galt resident who is the Sierra Valley Conference commissioner and was the section’s assistant commissioner for nearly 14 years, Patterson’s total points puts him currently at No. 6 on the list.
“It’s a blessing,” Patterson said. “Most kids don’t have that opportunity to score that many points. But I’m focused on winning more than anything.”
Patterson, who is the only active player in the section among the top 13 scorers, only needs 23 points to surpass Folsom graduate Jordan Ford, who has 2,394 points and occupies the No. 5 spot in the section. Bill Cartwright, who graduated from Elk Grove High in the early 1970s and went on to play in the NBA, is fourth at 2,449 points for the No. 4 spot. Patterson is only 78 points away from Cartwright’s mark.
Patterson could reach the No. 2 mark, set by Jordan Franklin, who is a Trinity Prep of Napa graduate. Franklin has 2,590 points. The difference, as of today, is 219 points.
The all-time scoring leader in the section is DeMarcus Nelson, a Sheldon High of Sacramento product. Nelson has 3,462 points.
Another player who is part of the list and played in the NBA is Chuck Hayes, a 2000 Modesto Christian High graduate. Hayes is 10th with an even 2,100 points. Hayes played in the NBA from 2005 until 2015. He played for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors.
Patterson is one of two area boys basketball players who is on the section’s list. Jimmy Beltz, a 2017 Elliot Christian High graduate, is tied for 12th place with Cameron Pieters of Stockton Christian with 2,047 points.
In Thursday’s tournament opener against Vanden, which posted a 76-52 win over Liberty Ranch (5-8), Patterson scored 26 points. Vanden led 48-47 entering the fourth quarter, where it outscored Liberty Ranch 28-5 to secure the win.
Liberty Ranch continues action at the classic today, plus Saturday and Monday.
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Liberty Ranch welcomes Ripon in a rematch of the section’s Division-IV semifinal game in February, but this time in a non-league game at The Hawks Nest. Then on Friday, Jan. 10, Liberty Ranch opens Sierra Valley Conference action at home against El Dorado.
