Wyatt Ming

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento State

Ming, a senior offensive lineman, started at center for the Hornets’ 48-27 upset of No. 22 Eastern Washington on Saturday, helping the offense to 471 yards of total offense.

Tyler Sefried

High school: Lodi

Sport: Football

College: Luther (Iowa)

Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, had two tackles, one for a loss, and a sack in Saturday’s 45-14 loss to Central College.

Zoe Offield

High school: Tokay

Sport: Golf

College: Cal State-Monterey Bay

Offield, a freshman, tied for 29th at the Golfweek D-2 Fall Invitational, with a 14-over 158. She shot a 79 on each of the two days.

Sydney Marks

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cal Baptist

Marks, a junior middle blocker, racked up 16 kills, two blocks and four digs in a 3-2 loss to Texas-Rio Grande Valley, then had six kills in a 3-1 loss to New Mexico State.

Adriana Baysinger

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Sonoma State

Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had 14 kills in a 3-1 win over Cal State-Monterey Bay, one kill and five blocks in a 3-1 win over Chico State, and six kills, 3 blocks and three digs in a 3-2 loss to Stanislaus State.

Jessica Smith

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Delta

Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had two kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over Folsom Lake, and seven kills and two digs in a 3-1 win over Santa Rosa.

Giovanna Parino

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cosumnes River

Parino, a freshman oppo, had 38 assists and 15 digs in a 3-1 loss to Modesto JC, then 19 assists and eight digs in a 3-0 loss to Folsom Lake.

Ashanti Cason

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cosumnes River

Cason, a sophomore oppo, had seven kills and two digs against Modesto, then a kill and three digs against Folsom Lake.

Taryn Oberle

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cosumnes River College

Oberle, a sophomore outside hitter, had three kills and five digs against Modesto, then two kills and two digs against Folsom Lake.

Alexis Acosta

High school: Lodi

Sport: Water polo

College: Delta

Acosta, a sophomore attacker, had a goal in a 17-3 win over Fresno, a steal in a 9-2 loss to Riverside,

Elizabeth Macfarlane

High school: Tokay

Sport: Water polo

College: Delta

Macfarlane, a freshman center, had two goals, two assists and two steals against Fresno, one goal in a 7-4 win over Cuesta, a steal against Riverside, an assist in a 6-4 loss to Citrus, and an assist and a steal in an 8-7 exhibition loss to the Philippine National Team.

Benton Peterson

High school: Lodi

Sport: Water polo

College: Delta

Peterson, a freshman 2-meter, had four goals, two steals and three ejections drawn during a 20-12 win over Las Positas, two goals and two assists in a 19-10 win over De Anza, and three goals and two ejections drawn in a 14-5 win over Cabrillo.

Ryan Westerterp

High school: Lodi

Sport: Water polo

College: Delta

Westerterp, a sophomore 2-meter, had three goals and a steal against Las Positas, and two steals and a block against Cabrillo.

Hayden Wilson

High school: Tokay

Sport: Water polo

College: Delta

Wilson, a freshman utility player, had a goal and an assist against Las Positas, a goal against De Anza, and an assist and a steal against Cabrillo.

Johnna Wise

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Golf

College: Delta

Wise, a freshman, shot Delta’s low of 91 at the Women’s Golf Tournament at Kings River Golf Course in Kingsburg, helping Delta to a fourth-place finish out of eight teams.

Brittany Cooper

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Golf

College: Delta

Cooper, a freshman, was two strokes behind Wise with a 93 in Kingsburg.

Catie Newport

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Delta

Newport, a freshman, shot a 96 in Kingsburg.

Gabe Nino

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento City

Nino, a freshman receiver, had three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 45-20 loss to Sierra.

Andrew Rocha

High school: Galt

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento City

Rocha, a freshman defensive lineman, had four tackles in Saturday’s loss — one solo and three assists.

Jake Hayes

High school: Lodi

Sport: Football

College: Butte

Hayes, a freshman kicker, had three kickoffs for 142 yards in Saturday’s 24-7 win over Laney.

