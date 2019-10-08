Wyatt Ming
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento State
Ming, a senior offensive lineman, started at center for the Hornets’ 48-27 upset of No. 22 Eastern Washington on Saturday, helping the offense to 471 yards of total offense.
Tyler Sefried
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Luther (Iowa)
Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, had two tackles, one for a loss, and a sack in Saturday’s 45-14 loss to Central College.
Zoe Offield
High school: Tokay
Sport: Golf
College: Cal State-Monterey Bay
Offield, a freshman, tied for 29th at the Golfweek D-2 Fall Invitational, with a 14-over 158. She shot a 79 on each of the two days.
Sydney Marks
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cal Baptist
Marks, a junior middle blocker, racked up 16 kills, two blocks and four digs in a 3-2 loss to Texas-Rio Grande Valley, then had six kills in a 3-1 loss to New Mexico State.
Adriana Baysinger
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Sonoma State
Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had 14 kills in a 3-1 win over Cal State-Monterey Bay, one kill and five blocks in a 3-1 win over Chico State, and six kills, 3 blocks and three digs in a 3-2 loss to Stanislaus State.
Jessica Smith
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Delta
Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had two kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over Folsom Lake, and seven kills and two digs in a 3-1 win over Santa Rosa.
Giovanna Parino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Parino, a freshman oppo, had 38 assists and 15 digs in a 3-1 loss to Modesto JC, then 19 assists and eight digs in a 3-0 loss to Folsom Lake.
Ashanti Cason
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Cason, a sophomore oppo, had seven kills and two digs against Modesto, then a kill and three digs against Folsom Lake.
Taryn Oberle
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River College
Oberle, a sophomore outside hitter, had three kills and five digs against Modesto, then two kills and two digs against Folsom Lake.
Alexis Acosta
High school: Lodi
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Acosta, a sophomore attacker, had a goal in a 17-3 win over Fresno, a steal in a 9-2 loss to Riverside,
Elizabeth Macfarlane
High school: Tokay
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Macfarlane, a freshman center, had two goals, two assists and two steals against Fresno, one goal in a 7-4 win over Cuesta, a steal against Riverside, an assist in a 6-4 loss to Citrus, and an assist and a steal in an 8-7 exhibition loss to the Philippine National Team.
Benton Peterson
High school: Lodi
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Peterson, a freshman 2-meter, had four goals, two steals and three ejections drawn during a 20-12 win over Las Positas, two goals and two assists in a 19-10 win over De Anza, and three goals and two ejections drawn in a 14-5 win over Cabrillo.
Ryan Westerterp
High school: Lodi
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Westerterp, a sophomore 2-meter, had three goals and a steal against Las Positas, and two steals and a block against Cabrillo.
Hayden Wilson
High school: Tokay
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Wilson, a freshman utility player, had a goal and an assist against Las Positas, a goal against De Anza, and an assist and a steal against Cabrillo.
Johnna Wise
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Golf
College: Delta
Wise, a freshman, shot Delta’s low of 91 at the Women’s Golf Tournament at Kings River Golf Course in Kingsburg, helping Delta to a fourth-place finish out of eight teams.
Brittany Cooper
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Golf
College: Delta
Cooper, a freshman, was two strokes behind Wise with a 93 in Kingsburg.
Catie Newport
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Delta
Newport, a freshman, shot a 96 in Kingsburg.
Gabe Nino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento City
Nino, a freshman receiver, had three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 45-20 loss to Sierra.
Andrew Rocha
High school: Galt
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento City
Rocha, a freshman defensive lineman, had four tackles in Saturday’s loss — one solo and three assists.
Jake Hayes
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Butte
Hayes, a freshman kicker, had three kickoffs for 142 yards in Saturday’s 24-7 win over Laney.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.