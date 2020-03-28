Swimming: Lodi resident enjoying new coaching role at St. Francis

Adriana Contreras has experienced different sides of coaching swimming.
Now the Lodi resident is making a splash in her first stint as a high school head swim coach. She also hopes that the season can continue in some capacity while the world goes through the coronavirus pandemic.
Contreras, a 2013 St. Mary’s High graduate, is in her first season as the St. Francis High girls swimming head coach. St. Francis is an all-female college preparatory high school in Sacramento. The school is part of the Delta League, which has eight schools.
“Coming in, I wanted to set a lot of expectations,” said Contreras of St. Francis, which has seen many swimmers have strong showings at the Sac-Joaquin Section and California Interscholastic Federation championships in recent years. “I also knew as the girls came in and started moving this season we were going to change a little bit here and there to fit their goals and their vision for the program. As a head coach, I can say ‘this is what we’re doing all the time.’ But if the girls don’t buy in, then it’s not going to be effective as it needs to be.”
Before St. Francis suspended the swimming and spring sports programs on March 13, Contreras’ Troubadours were 1-1 in league. St. Francis beat Franklin of Elk Grove and lost to Davis High of Davis.
“As we got going, the girls really adjusted to those expectations really well and exceeded them a lot,” Contreras said.
Steven Shaff, who is the assistant athletic director and sports information director at St. Francis, said that “she is awesome.”
In addition, Contreras is an assistant coach for Dart Swimming Club that is based in North Highlands, located in the north part of Sacramento.
During the 2018-19 season, Contreras also coached in the Lodi Swim Club program. During that same time, she was a member of the University of the Pacific’s swimming coaching staff.
“I think Adriana will do a good job at St. Francis,” said Lodi High swimming coach John Griffin, who is the founder and coach of the Lodi Swim Club. “She has quite a bit of experience. She worked with us closely.”
Contreras can count on contacting Griffin and his wife, Cindy, who also works with the Lodi Swim Club, for coaching advice.
“I’ve known them since I was a club swimmer,” said Contreras, 24. “I got to know them as I was growing up. John is someone I talk to on a regular basis. Whenever I have questions, I can call John. To see them keep in touch with all of their swimmers. Their team is an extension of their family. Getting to watch them interact on a day-to-day basis with their families; watching them cultivate that kind of culture was something that I haven’t been able to see anywhere else. That was really valuable.”
One of Contreras’ strengths in coaching, Griffin pointed out, is organization. That is huge for a high school aquatics coach working with swimmers who compete in short- and long-distance races, plus relay teams.
“It’s a big team and she has a big staff,” Griffin said. “She’s great in putting groups together and has coaches in the right place.”
When Contreras is not coaching, she’s a college student. She is working toward her degree in business administration, with a concentration in marketing, at Sacramento State.
Commuting from Lodi to Sacramento — before Gov. Gavin Newsom placed the stay-at-home order earlier this month — was the norm for Contreras, who is now taking her college classes online this spring semester.
Before she left to work with Dart swimmers and St. Francis, which is located in Sacramento, Contreras worked as an assistant coach for the Lodi Swim Club.
Contreras got into coaching thanks to one of her former club coaches who was worked at the same restaurant as her when she attended University of the Pacific in Stockton in the mid-2010s. She swam in the Cal State East Bay swimming program her freshman year during the 2013-14 school year in Hayward before transferring to Pacific.
“He had a couple of openings come open with Tiger Aquatics,” said Contreras, who is referring to the club team based in Stockton. “We re-connected. My brother was still swimming for the club at the time. They knew that I was back in the area.”
Then Contreras became a part of Pacific’s swimming program for the 2017-18 season as director of operations. She continued to coach for Tiger Aquatics.
“I’ve had a number of amazing coaches throughout my career,” Contreras said. “I think when I decided to come home from Cal State East Bay after swimming there my freshman year, it just seemed like the best way to keep involved in the sport. Throughout my first year spent with my athletes, the more I knew that this is what I wanted to do.”
Contreras plans to continue coaching high school and club swimming. This includes after she earns her college degree at Sacramento State, as the doors should open toward employment in business.
“I might stay with this. I might get back into college coaching and might stay full-time with club coaching,” Contreras said.
But Contreras is hoping that her Troubadours can swim in some capacity again this spring. But the league took a major hit on Friday when Sacramento County Public Health announced all 13 school districts in the county are extending school closures through May 1. Seven of the eight schools are in Sacramento County. Davis High is in Yolo County.
On Friday, April 3, the CIF State’s 10 commissioners that include Sac-Joaquin Section’s Mike Garrison, will meet via teleconference to continue further discussion of the high school spring sports season.
According to the San Jose Mercury-News on Wednesday, the Blossom Valley Athletic League, which has 24 schools in Santa Clara County, pulled the plug on its spring sports programs in swimming, baseball, softball and track and field.