GALT — The Galt High boys soccer team couldn’t take advantage of its opportunities on Saturday.
Sixth-seeded East Union, on the other hand, took advantage of its two best opportunities to score a 2-0 victory over top-seeded Galt in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship at Liberty Ranch High.
“We felt like today was going to be very close. Any mistake would have cost us the game,” Galt coach Alfredo Renteria said. “But at the beginning we didn’t come out very strong, and we gave up an early goal. At the end of the game, we pushed some people up, and they were able to catch us on a counterattack to score the second goal.”
Galt’s season is not over, though. The CIF NorCal playoff brackets came out on Sunday, and pit the No. 5 Warriors (22-2-1) against No. 4 Harker (16-3-3) of the Central Coast Section in San Jose.
“We have to keep our heads up. There’s tougher battles out there,” Galt midfielder Jose Santos said after the game on Saturday. “We take this as a learning lesson. Sometimes we have bumps in our life, and this is one of them, and we’re back up on Monday.”
East Union (14-3-8) struck early, with Noe Martinez slotting a pass inside to Alex Arroyo, who sidestepped a Galt defender and took a hard shot at the far post. The ball ricocheted off the post and into the net.
Though Galt kept most of the play on East Union’s side of the field in the first half, the Lancers kept the Warriors from getting off solid passes and creating opportunities.
“It was kind of a different game for us. The last two games we played, Patterson and Pacheco, they had more possession than Galt did on us,” East Union coach Ronnie Green said. “I think our boys stepped up and didn’t let that happen. When you take away their lanes, their passing lanes, it’s hard to possess.”
Galt was only able to get off three shots in the first half, and only one of them was on target for East Union goalkeeper Fernando Ambriz to make the save.
As the second half went back and forth, neither team had many chances until East Union’s Cristian Perez broke away on a counterattack. With a one-on-one chance against Galt’s Daniel Maravilla, Perez slotted it to the left side where Maravilla couldn’t grab it for the goal.
“In the second half they came out a bit stronger, they started possessing a bit better, we got under control,” Renteria said. “It was more even, back and forth, but after that mistake, we had to take some more risks, and we weren’t able to come back from there.”
Ambriz had two saves in the second half for East Union, with Galt again managing just three real shots near the goal.
“We weren’t clicking. That’s really it,” Santos said. “The chances we had, we didn’t really take advantage of them.”