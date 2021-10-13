The Lodi High girls golf team stayed undefeated with a 198-314 win over Lincoln on Tuesday, improving to 9-0 in TCAL play and 13-0 overall.
Amelia Garibaldi led the way with a 2-under 34 at Brookside Country Club, followed by ClaraGrace Plath with a 39, Delaney Vasquez and Kerri Nickel with 41 each, Viviana Rojas with a 43 and Reese Koenig with a 48.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity girls
St. Mary’s 3, Tokay 0
Taylor Willis had 11 kills and 13 digs in Tuesday’s 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 loss, along with 6 kills and 12 digs, Jacqueline Patino had 17 digs and Darriana Guidi had 19 digs.
Tokay is 11-6 overall and 3-5 in TCAL play.
Tracy 3, Lodi 1
Bella Battaglia had 10 kills, 6 digs and 2 blocks in Tuesday’s 21-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-17 loss.
Neha Patel added 13 digs, Avery Peterson had 5 kills and 9 digs, and Grace Culler had 21 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces and 4 digs.
Freshmen
St. Mary’s 2, Tokay 0
The Tigers dropped to 0-8 in TCAL play with Tuesday’s 25-7, 25-3 loss.