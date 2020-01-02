Evan Madill

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Cal Maritime

Madill, a senior guard, had 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in an 89-63 win over Westcliff University on Dec. 28, then had 9 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds as the Keelhaulers set a school scoring record in a 134-79 win over Northwest Indian College on Dec. 30.

Collin Beckler

High school: Tokay

Sport: Basketball

College: Cal Maritime

Beckler, a senior forward, had 2 points and 4 rebounds against Westcliff, then had 4 points, 12 boards and a pair of assists against Northwest Indian College.

Anthony Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Fisher College (Mass.)

Lewis, a senior guard, had 2 points and a rebound in a 91-56 loss to St. Joseph (Conn.) on Dec. 28, then had 8 points, 4 steals and 3 rebounds in an 83-63 win over Pine Manor.

Kat Tudor

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Oregon State

Tudor, a senior guard, had 13 points and a pair of rebounds in the Beavers’ 69-50 win over CSU-Bakersfield on Dec. 29.

Briley Jordet

High school: Galt

Sport: Basketball

College: Cosumnes River

Jordet, a freshman guard, had 9 points, 7 steals, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in a 78-45 win over Las Positas on Dec. 27.

Veronica Alejandrez

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Cosumnes River

Alejandrez, a freshman forward, had 4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists against Las Positas.

Onkar Sidhu

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Delta

Sidhu, a sophomore forward, had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in a 65-62 win over Sacramento City on Dec. 28.

Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.

