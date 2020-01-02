Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a senior guard, had 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in an 89-63 win over Westcliff University on Dec. 28, then had 9 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds as the Keelhaulers set a school scoring record in a 134-79 win over Northwest Indian College on Dec. 30.
Collin Beckler
High school: Tokay
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Beckler, a senior forward, had 2 points and 4 rebounds against Westcliff, then had 4 points, 12 boards and a pair of assists against Northwest Indian College.
Anthony Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Fisher College (Mass.)
Lewis, a senior guard, had 2 points and a rebound in a 91-56 loss to St. Joseph (Conn.) on Dec. 28, then had 8 points, 4 steals and 3 rebounds in an 83-63 win over Pine Manor.
Kat Tudor
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Oregon State
Tudor, a senior guard, had 13 points and a pair of rebounds in the Beavers’ 69-50 win over CSU-Bakersfield on Dec. 29.
Briley Jordet
High school: Galt
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Jordet, a freshman guard, had 9 points, 7 steals, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in a 78-45 win over Las Positas on Dec. 27.
Veronica Alejandrez
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Alejandrez, a freshman forward, had 4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists against Las Positas.
Onkar Sidhu
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Sidhu, a sophomore forward, had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in a 65-62 win over Sacramento City on Dec. 28.
Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.