The Lodi High boys basketball team had four players in double digits in Tuesday’s 67-32 victory over Sierra of Manteca, with 13 from Tony Rivera and 11 each from Dylan Scott, Conner Davis and Asher Schroeder.
Steven Whiting and Kevin Dondero had 8 points each, Madden Luiz had 3 and Adan Alvarez had 2.
Galt 59, Elliot Christian 55
Peyton Yarbrough led the Eagles with 23 points and 16 rebounds in Tuesday’s loss, while Roman Castro had 16 points and Andrew Gretsinger had 8 points and 14 rebounds.
Jayden Gaither added 5 points and Jeremy Nielsen had 3. Elliot has a 4-2 record so far.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi vs. Sierra
Luke Leggitt and Nathan Morse had 8 point each against Sierra on Tuesday, along with 5 from Seth Gritsch, 3 each from Connor Overbo, Joey Dockery, Bryce Dosio, Noah Silvia and Blake Goen, 2 from Cole Smalley and 1 each from Jacob Bechtold and Caden Andes.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 41, Rocklin 15
The Flames improved to 4-0 with Tuesday’s victory, with 14 points from Kiah Aitken, 9 from Zoe Aitken, 6 each from Isabel Humphrey and Janie Schallberger, and 2 each from Grace Culler, Makenna Shultz and Sam Magana.