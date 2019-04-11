Five Lodi High senior student-athletes will be running and throwing their ways into different colleges later this summer.
In front of approximately 50 members of their family, friends, coaches, teammates and Lodi High administrators inside the school’s library on Thursday, track and field athletes Sam Wright, Emily DuBois and Ruth Hernandez joined softball players Madison Faul and Haley Price in the spring version of the NCAA National Letter of Intent signings. They reached agreements to attend and participate in their sport at four-year colleges each have selected.
Wright will be attending Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., which is part of the NCAA’s Ivy League. DuBois is moving north to Oregon, where she will be going to George Fox University, an NCAA Division III school in Newberg, Ore. Hernandez will remain in California, and in Belmont, as she will be at Notre Dame de Namur University, a private Catholic university that is NCAA Division II.
Faul will be taking her softball talents to McPherson College in McPherson, Kan., an NAIA school. Price will be relocating to Georgia, as she will attend Thomas University in Thomasville, Ga., an NCAA campus.
The quintet talked about the process of finding the college each felt comfortable in attending for the next four years.
“Three,” said Wright of the number of four-year colleges he considered before opting for one of the top Ivy League school.
DuBois and Hernandez, along with Faul and Price, were looking at two to five colleges. The college of their choice stood out above those they had visited.
“The girls are super nice,” said Faul of the McPherson College softball players. “They are inviting. I went there two times for a weekend each.”
DuBois added, “I really like the location of it. Also, the people are really nice.”
Price like the land around the university in Georgia.
“It’s very open and green,” Price said.
Hernandez, who will be competing on the university’s cross-country and track and field squads, said she likes the trails that are also around the campus.
“I think, for me, it was definitely the trails,” Hernandez said. “They have a lot of different trails. There will be a lot of runs that won’t be the same.”
The process of selecting their colleges was a tough task for each one.
“It’s been a pretty hard, long process,” said Faul, who plans to major in sports medicine.
Price, who plans to major in medical laboratory science, added, “It’s been a long and stressful, trying to figure out do I want to go here or there.”
DuBois is going to major in kinesiology. Hernandez is considering the biology field and Wright plans to major in environmental science and engineering.
“My process was long, only because I was trying to find the school that would be financially beneficial for me,” Hernandez said. “My goal is to go into medical school/undergraduate school. I had to take those factors into account as well as to how much debt I would be in. I don’t want to be in debt before I get into graduate school.”
Locals at Ben Holt Academy sign
Two Lodi residents, who are also seniors at Ben Holt Academy High of Stockton, are also on the move to college after they receive their high school diplomas later this spring.
Chloe Van Nortwick and Maggie Baird, both of Lodi, were members of the high school’s girls soccer team. Van Nortwick will be attending Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Va., an NCAA D-III school. Baird will move to Southern California to attend Occidental College in Los Angeles, which is also D-III.
