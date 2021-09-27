Two riders had their days during a weekend doubleheader of flat-track motorcycle racing, with Tony Meiring of Tracy winning on Saturday and Lodi’s Christian Spurgeon winning on Sunday.
On Saturday on the TT track, Meiring won the Open Money race and the 450 Open A, with Spurgeon coming second in both.
Other Saturday winners were Darien Hedrick of Stockton in 50cc, Donnie Darrah of Martinez in 230 Adult, Christopher Ross of Mi Wuk in 100 Mod, Casey Yarrow Jr. of Vacaville in 450 Open Am, Dorrey Ingoglia of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii in Master A, Bruce Paulson of Valley Springs in Master B&C, Jett Katarzy of Tracy in 65cc, Curtis Thomas of Modesto in 50cc 2-stroke, Myles Henderson of Stockton in 250 Open and Open Singles, Robert McDonnell of Livermore in Vintage Open A, Nick Ledou of Santa Rosa in Vet A, Tyler Bliss of Oakdale in Vet B&C, Ethan Salmon of Modesto in 100cc Youth, Sherman Lee of Corning in Senior A, Rich Facciano of Discovery Bay in Super Senior A, Jeff Mason of Pope Valley in Super Senior B&C, Jaymes Arnaiz of Stockton in 100 Sport and Christian Knox of Burson in 85cc.
On Sunday, Spurgeon took the trifecta on the short track, winning the Dash for the Cash, the Open Money class and the Open A class.
Sunday’s other winners included Ryde Meiring of Tracy in 50cc, Darrah in 230 Adult and Master A, Ross in 100 Mod, Yarrow in Vet A, Justin Jorgensen of Lodi in Vet B&C, McDonnell in Vintage Open A, Kage Tadman of Salinas in 250 Open and Open Singles, Katarzy in 65cc and 85cc, Pedro Brown of Stockton in Senior A, Matt Marinsik of Kelseyville in Senior B&C, Casey Yarrow Jr of Vacaville in 450 Open Am, Facciano in Super Senior A, Arnaiz in 100 Sportman, and Ethan Salmon of Modesto in 100 Youth.
WATER POLO
Varsity girls
Lodi 11, Lincoln 5
Morgan Vice scored 4 goals and added 2 assists as the Flames placed third in the El Capitan Summit in Merced.
Emily Engle added 3 goals and an assist, Sarah Campbell had 3 goals and Ava Sepulveda had 1 goal.
Varsity boys
Tokay 16, West 4
The Tigers opened TCAL play with a victory on Monday, with 4 goals from Zach Kirschenman, 3 from Camden Perkins, 2 from Ryan Trevena and 1 each from Henry Bayon, Mark Doria, Lucas Nathan, Ben Plath, Justin Carpenter, Jan Lodahl and Cody Stoops.
In the cage, Plath tallied 6 saves, Carpenter had 2 and Jayden Fakhouri had 1 as Tokay improved to 4-5 overall.
FOOTBALL
Freshman
Lodi 22, Gregori 6
Kayden Pastor rushed for 237 yards in Thursday’s victory and finished with two touchdowns — a 23-yard receiving touchdown on a pass from Chase Whiting and a 23-yard rushing touchdown.
Tony Ortiz added a touchdown and scored two-point conversions on both of Pastor’s scores. Whiting added 85 passing yards and 60 on the ground, Adam Bollinger finished with 130 rushing yards, Mike Cheny had 40 rushing yards, and Nate Diaz rushed for 30.
Lodi’s defense held Gregori scoreless for three quarters, and finished with 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and 5 turnovers on downs.