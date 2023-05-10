Lucas Manning pitched a complete-game shutout as the eighth-seeded Liberty Ranch baseball team advanced past No. 9 Wheatland in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs on Tuesday.
Manning struck out 10 batters in his seven innings of work, scattering four hits and a pair of walks.
At the plate, Kade Lecompte went 3-for-3 with a run, while Tyler Bettencourt went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in both of Liberty Ranch’s runs. Manning added a single, and Shaye Setter scored the Hawks’ other run after reaching on a walk.
Liberty Ranch (16-6) now gets a shot at top-seeded Woodland (17-3), which had a bye in the first round.
D4 playoffs: Galt 1, Marysville 0
The 10th-seeded Warriors also had a shutout in the first round, with a pair of pitchers combining to hold No. 7 Marysville scoreless in an upset victory.
Aidan Hall started and pitched six innings, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out seven batters. Tyler Little spelled him for the seventh inning with no hits allowed.
Galt tallied five hits on offense, singles by Seth Henke, James McGranahan, Little, Tyler Watts and Michael Perucca. Henke drove in Perucca for the lone run of the game.
Galt (11-9) advanced to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 Oakmont (15-13).
A sixth-inning rally fell short for the Flames in Tuesday’s loss, sending the Flames to their second straight loss.
Lodi tallied four hits, including doubles from Ashlyn Jubrey and Tealla Rivera. Kiki Mazza and Allison Frank added singles. In the circle, Kennedi Brooks pitched a complete game with four strikeouts.
Lodi (7-13, 6-8 in the TCAL) will finish the regular season today against Tokay at Lodi Softball Complex. Regardless of the outcome of that game, Lodi is a lock for the postseason — the TCAL sends four teams to the playoffs, and Lodi holds that fourth spot ahead of Tokay (5-11, 3-10).
The first day of the Division IV-V track and field championships saw the preliminary rounds run on the track, with half of the field finals scattered in between.
Galt and Liberty Ranch had a few athletes score points in Tuesday’s final events, led by Galt’s Kayson Jones with a championship in the boys pole vault. Jones cleared 13 feet, 0 inches, beating Dixon’s Jesse Seville by three inches.
Division IV sends the champion to the SJS Masters meet, plus the next three best marks between D-4 and D-5. A few athletes finished just outside of Masters qualification, with Liberty Ranch’s Arthur Draeger placing fifth in the boys discus at 125-2, Galt’s Hunter Freeman placing sixth in the boys discus at 124-1, and Galt’s Valentina Ortega placing fifth in the shot put at 28-4.
In the prelims, which send the top eight across several heats to today’s finals, Liberty Ranch’s Elliana Keiser notched the third-best time in the girls 100 hurdles in 17.51 seconds and the fourth-best time in the girls 300 hurdles at 51.77. The Hawks’ girls 4-by-400 relay team had the sixth-best time at 4:36.08, and the 4-by-100 relay team had the seventh-best time of 53.79.
In the boys prelims, Liberty Ranch had several athletes move on to the finals. Larry Lucas holds the sixth-best time in both the 110 hurdles at 17.26 and the 300 hurdles at 42.81, Jesse Mejua had the seventh-best time in the 300 hurdles t 44.46 and the eighth-best time in the 110 hurdles at 17.34, Elijah Farren holds the seventh-best time in the 110 hurdles at 17.32, Nate Hernandez holds the eighth-best time in the 300 hurdles at 46.49, and the 4-by-100 relay team is eighth at 45.98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.