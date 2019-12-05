ELK GROVE — There were times that the Lodi High boys basketball team showed signs of getting its offense going at its pace.
But River City’s squad, coached by a former area coach, had other ideas. That led to River City posting a 59-36 win over Lodi in Thursday’s 41st annual Cartwright Classic at Elk Grove High, which runs through Saturday.
“We’re working hard as a team,” said Lodi coach Scott Woznick. “Other coaches have seen that and complemented us.”
Now in the loser’s bracket, Lodi (2-3) is scheduled to play the loser of the Damonte Ranch-St. Mary’s game that was played late Thursday night. Today’s loser bracket game is set for a 5:30 p.m. River City (2-2), out of West Sacramento, will play the Damonte Ranch-St. Mary’s winner at 8:30 p.m.
River City held a 22-17 lead at halftime. In the first two minutes of the third quarter, the Raiders, behind their defensive pressure on the Flames’ back court that led to 11 points.
However, Lodi’s front court of center Nathan Shoup and forward Isaac Bishop combined for eight points after the Raiders’ outburst. That had the Flames cooling off the Raiders 33-29 with 3:34 left in the quarter.
“We came out with some momentum,” Woznick said.
But River City, which had forced many Lodi turnovers in the paint in the first half, stayed busy pulling the basketball off the glass for rebounds. That transitioned into its offense, making two of its four 3-pointers. On top of two Lodi fouls, River City made two shots. All of that added to River City increasing its lead to 41-30 after three quarters.
“Being basketball players,” Woznick said. “Completing the possession; whether it’s making an easy, open shot, easy open lay-up, getting the rebound. We’re working our tails off.”
Seth Villanueva, a sophomore guard, led the way for the Raiders. That included many steals in both the Flames’ back and front courts.
“Our goal was to slow them down,” said River City coach Travis Okamoto, who was the Tokay coach before taking the Raiders’ job the summer leading to the 2017-18 season. “Seth had a big game and came up with big baskets when we needed them. Winning the battle of the boards was huge. It’s always tough to keep Bishop off the boards.”
Woznick added: “They pressured us, knowing that we were making a lot of mental mistakes, due to their pressure. Credit to them adjusting themselves by making us speeding up our game when tonight was not a night for us. On offense, we have to learn to slow down.”
In the fourth quarter, River City continued its dominance on defense; forcing the turnovers and keeping the Flames’ rebounds limited. That led to the Raiders building their lead to 52-32 at 5:09 left in the game.
Bishop finished with 12 points in the game for the Flames – one-third of the team’s total points. Guard Stephano Casciaro followed with 11 points, Shoup eight, guard Jason Berry three and guard Logan Stout two.
Villanueva scored 16 points for the Raiders. He was the lone River City player to score in double-digits.
