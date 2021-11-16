The Lodi High girls cross country team fell just shy of qualifying for the CIF State Championships with a fourth-place finish in Folsom on Saturday.
The Sac-Joaquin Section sends its top three teams in each division to the state meet, and Lodi scored 128 points to place fourth in Division II, behind Rio American’s 107 points. Granite Bay won at 39, and St. Francis was second with 52.
Each division also sends five individual runners apart from those teams as long as they finish in the top 14, and one Lodi runner qualified — Kiah Aitken placed 12th overall with a 19-minute, 8.1-second run to snag one of those spots.
Other Lodi runners were Ella Waters (28th at 20:26.7), Keeli Reinken (30th at 20:29.3), Zoe Aitken (35th at 20:38.6), and Emmy Spaletta (38th at 20:42.0.
Tokay’s Sheema Mohsin, running as an individual, placed 51st at 21:18.9.
In D2 varsity boys, Lodi’s Riley Walker placed 32nd at 17:33.5.
In D4 varsity, the Liberty Ranch boys team placed ninth with 228 points. Raghav Vasudevan led the Hawks with a 17:31.8 for 22nd, followed by Cyrus Walker (32nd at 18:07.5), Kyle Oltmanns (50th at 19:00.5), Shawn Nichols (70th at 20:23.1), Cole Parker (74th at 21:06.9) and Timothy Corcoran (77th at 21:51.1).
Galt’s Cheyenne Ullrich placed 33rd in the varsity girls D4 race, at 22:15.2.
For underclassmen, Tokay’s Joshua Young won the 2-mile D2 Sophomore race at 11:42.9, along with teammates Reuben Ripken in ninth at 12:24.6 and Logan Sweetman in 26th at 12:09.1.
Lodi’s Michael Pelaez was seventh in the D2 freshman race at 12:14.1, and Tokay’s Edward Zimmer was 13th at 12:31.2.