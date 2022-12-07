The Lodi High girls soccer team rocked Bradshaw Christian 5-0 to stay undefeated on Tuesday in Sacramento.
Jolie Pitto scored twice and notched an assist to lead the Flames (4-0-1), along with a goal and two assists from Jocelyn Maldonado, a goal each from Samantha Rodriguez and Sierra Maldonado, and an assist from Isabel Barkley.
Over the weekend, Lodi went 3-0 to win the East Union Tournament, with wins over East Union, Lathrop and Manteca.
In Friday’s 2-1 win over host East Union, Rodriguez and Isabella Fuentes tallied goals, and Madison Fitzer had an assist. On Saturday, Lodi blasted Lathrop 7-0, with two goals from Jocelyn Maldonado, and one each from Ashley Reiswig, Rodriguez and Isabella Hawley, and assists from Rodriguez and Hawley.
In the championship, Lodi won in a penalty shootout after tying 1-1 at the end of regulation. Fuentes scored Lodi’s lone regulation goal, with Jocelyn Maldonado on the assist. Goalkeeper Madelynn Miske notched five saves. Lodi won the shootout 4-1.
Varsity girls: Galt 2, Stagg 1
Monica Valencia and Morgan Erman each scored in Tuesday’s victory for the Warriors, and goalkeeper Kylee Chapman notched three saves. Galt (2-1) hosts Escalon today at 6:30 p.m.
Varsity boys: Oakdale 75, Tokay 66
After leading 39-35 at halftime, Tokay fell behind in the second half of Tuesday’s non-league game. Tokay (1-4) plays today against Elk Grove in a tournament game.
Varsity girls: Kimball 52, Lodi 49
The Flames fell to 2-3 with Tuesday’s loss, and now head to the Folsom Tournament, which starts today with a showdown against Colfax.
Varsity girls: Oakdale 26, Tokay 24
The Tigers dropped to 2-6 with Tuesday’s non-league loss, and now head to the Tony Contreras Delta Queens Classic, with a first-round matchup against Stagg.
Varsity boys: Vacaville Christian 75, Elliot Christian 44
The Eagles weren’t able to keep up in Tuesday’s loss, trailing 48-28 at halftime. Roman Castro led Elliot with 15 points, Jeremy Nielsen added 13 points, seven assists and four steals, Jayden Gaither had 6 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, Kaden Kirby and Elliot Burton had 4 each, and Dillon Ehresman had 2.
Elliot (3-5) is back in action today with a 6:30 p.m. game against Johnson at the Galt Winter Warrior Tip-Off.
Varsity girls: Elliot Christian 43, Vacaville Christian 13
The Eagles improved to 3-2, and will play again on Dec. 13 at Aspire Langston Hughes Academy.
Varsity boys: Humphreys Able Charter 71, Lodi Academy 49
The Titans fell behind in the first half and couldn’t bounce back in Tuesday’s loss. Andrew Kanas led Lodi Academy (1-3) with 21 points and 15 rebounds, Kaleb Nevis had 13, Ty Zinke had 6, Jadon Dube had 4, Cole Berreth had 3, and Jonah Pandjaitan had 2.
JV girls: Lodi 41, Kimball 23
Makenna Shultz led the Flames with 15 points in Tuesday’s victory, as Lodi improved to 4-1. Keily Ramirez added 8 points and 7 steals, Kylie Blum had 8 points, and Sienna Aitken had 5 points and 8 rebounds.
