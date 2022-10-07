It was all about fourth downs on Friday night at the Grape Bowl.
Lodi went for it twice in the first quarter and failed on both, then fell victim to Lincoln on a critical defensive fourth down in the final quarter of a 41-21 loss to Lincoln.
The loss dropped Lodi to 0-2 in Tri-City Athletic League play, after the Flames went 5-0 in the preseason.
“We didn't help ourselves out. We put them on a short field twice in the first half, we missed again, couple of fourth downs that I felt we could have had a couple of first downs on,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “But the guys battled, we put ourselves back in the game, we scored right away but then we give it back up.”
Lodi trailed 34-21 with about 9 minutes remaining in the game when its defense forced a fourth-and-six for Lincoln on the 30-yard line. Lincoln quarterback Kenyon Nelson took the snap and watched as the play broke down in front of him. He scrambled away from pressure in the pocket, then found receiver Elijah Chrim-Cordero headed out toward the sideline. He hit his target, and Chrim-Cordero sped down the sideline for the touchdown to put the game away.
“That fourth down right here was huge — down two scores, we have guys, we make a tackle there, and all of a sudden, we have a chance to make this a one-score game,” Duenas said. “So, missed opportunities. We had two tough games back to back, so we'll have to rebound next week, and then try to get a win against Tracy.”
Lodi's offense had two chances for fourth-down magic in the second quarter, but came up short on both chances just outside the red zone — a three-yard run on fourth-and-four, and a one-yard run on fourth-and-two.
Meanwhile, Lincoln jumped ahead in the first quarter with a brutal series for Lodi — a Lincoln drive ending with a 5-yard Jordin Thomas touchdown, a lost fumble on the first play of Lodi's drive, and another Lincoln drive ending with a 12-yard pass from Nelson to Tyrone De Loney.
Thomas finished with 144 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 28 carries for Lincoln.
Lodi finally got on the board early in the second half when running back Brayden Stout found space to run on the edge for a 44-yard score, but the Flames went into halftime down 28-7, with Thomas' third touchdown capping the half.
Lodi's first drive finished when running back Kaiden Merryman escaped a pileup for a 25-yard touchdown, closing the score to 28-14, but Lincoln responded quickly with Thomas' fourth score, a 21-yard run. A second Merryman touchdown early in the fourth quarter closed the gap to two scores again, but Nelson pulled his escape act on the ensuing drive.
A Lodi interception ended Lodi's next drive before it started, and Lincoln was able to bleed off the rest of the clock.
Merryman finished with 133 yards and two scores on 23 carries for Lodi, with 101 of those yards coming in the second half. Nelson completed 12 of 18 passes for 205 yards for Lincoln.
The loss dropped Lodi to 5-2 overall, and 0-2 in TCAL play. Lincoln, which was stunned by Tracy last week, now sits at 4-3 (1-1 TCAL). Lodi plays at West next week, then at Tracy the following week.
Lincoln plays at Tokay (4-3, 1-1 TCAL) next week.
Tokay dropped a 45-26 decision against Tracy on Friday.
In Galt, Liberty Ranch improved to 7-0 with Friday's 35-16 win over Rosemont. Rosemont had one loss coming into the game.
