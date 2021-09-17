High school football: Hawks hosting undefeated Tigers in local showdown

Tokay will put its perfect record on the line today in Galt when the Tigers face Liberty Ranch.
Tokay is 4-0 so far with wins over Lathrop (25-14), Bear Creek (34-3), Kennedy (26-18) and Concrod (25-0). Liberty Ranch, after a late start, is 1-1 with a 24-21 loss to Linden and a 35-3 win over Bear River.
“It’s nice to play schools that are close by,” said Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh. “I talked with Michael Holst, the former Tokay coach, about this, and we were excited to set this up last year.”
After Tokay has had some down seasons, it’s safe to say Tokay carrying a 4-0 record into the game isn’t what everybody expected.
“It’s football. You just never know, man,” Linebaugh said. “I’m sure they’re very excited. They play in a very competitive league, so I know how important it is to get off to a good start.”
And when he looks at Tokay on film, Linebaugh said he’s not surprised at Tokay’s 4-0.
“They have good size up front, on both sides of the ball, and lots of athleticism,” Linebaugh said. “They have the total package, and there’s no secret to why they’re 4-0.”
Tokay comes into the game with Branden Moreno taking most of the snaps at quarterback, with a 66% completion rate for 371 yards, and eight touchdowns against two interceptions. Andru Melgoza (137 yards) and Isaac Delgado (125) have been the top targets. On the ground, Barrett Crosby has done most of the Tigers’ damage with 329 yards and five touchdowns on 60 carries.
Crosby does his damage on defense as well, with 18 tackles and three interceptions. Ellias Castro and Alessandro Garcia have two picks each, and Richard Mendonca leads the team with four sacks.
Liberty Ranch has been a run-heavy team led by Arthur Draeger with 237 yards and six touchdowns on 31 carries. Quarterbacks Logan McCreery and Kymani Fenika have combined for 7 of 13 passing with 77 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Hunter Maberto leads with 18 tackles, with Kinyaa’aanii Nuno at 14. Draeger has two sacks.
For the Hawks, it’s not every day a Division I team comes to town.
“They’re really excited. It’s one of those things where we’re feeling like we’re actually playing a season after the last couple of years, and even this year after not playing the first couple of weeks,” Linebaugh said. “We’re looking forward to it, it’s a great opportunity for our communities, Lodi and Galt, to come together for some good football. We’re excited to have everyone out there.”
Lodi, meanwhile, has yet another last-minute opponent — tonight’s game against Encinal in Alameda was finalized on Monday. This was originally Lodi’s bye week, but when the Aug. 30 date against Grant was sidelined due to COVID-19 issues, the teams rescheduled it for this week. Grant later pulled out to preserve its by week.
Lodi is 2-1 after a loss to Edison and blowout wins over Chavez and Lincoln-San Francisco. Encinal is 2-0 with big wins over Newark Memorial and Alameda.
Galt High is also home tonight, hosting a 3-0 Johnson team out of Sacramento. Galt is winless after dropping games to Ripon Christian, Colfax and Linden.