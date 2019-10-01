The Lodi High boys water polo team had an easy time against Tracy in a Tri-City Athletic League contest at Tokay’s swimming pool on Tuesday, posting a 21-3 win.
Victor Plunkett had six goals for Lodi (2-2 in the TCAL, 11-5) while teammate Elijah Kim and Jackson McDonald each had three. Daniel Miranda had two, and Braden Endter, Shane McKay, Seth Hillstrom, Dane Cranford, Jack Isolah, Ryan Streyle and Anthony Salazar each had one. Goalie Sam Meyers had nine blocks and McKay played goalie in the fourth period, and recorded four blocks.
Varsity girls
Lodi 10, Tracy 5
Elisa Grim had seven goals for Lodi in Tuesday’s game. Sarah Campbell, Hannah Wilson and Aiyana Evans each had one. Goalie Lydia Campbell had eight saves.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 22, Tracy 1
Anthony Celli and Korben Reed were the top scorers for the Flames. Joseph Brown had three goals and teammates Blake Ehlers, Cody Riggins and Eric Wise had goals in the game.
Junior varsity girls
Tracy 14, Lodi 4
Shelby Richardson had three goals for Lodi and Cassandra Oaxaca had one. Goalie Abigial Rusch had five saves.
Last weekend, Lodi took seventh place out of nine schools in the Oakdale Tournament. In the first game, Turlock beat Lodi 14-4. El Captain of Merced beat Lodi 17-5 in the second game. Lodi produced a 6-3 win over Beyer of Modesto and also defeated Sonora 12-10. Sarah Campbell had a combined 11 goals in four games and Kenna Dooley five.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Mary’s 234, Lodi 252
At the Stockton Country Club, par 35, on Tuesday, Lodi (8-1 in the TCAL, 12-1), which suffered its first loss of the season. St. Mary’s, however, has two losses in league play.
Amelia Garibaldi fired a 43 for Lodi, followed by Delaney Vasquez at 46, Desiree Vasquez 49, Kerrie Nickel 55 and Reese Koenig 59.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Elliot Christian 3, Brookside Christian 1
In Stockton on Tuesday, Elliot (4-6 in the Central California Athletic Association, 7-7) beat Brookside in four games; 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11.
Kennedy Hendrickson had 11 aces and six assists for the Eagles and Ava Van Groningen had 11 kills, five aces and five digs. Sammie Tucker finished with seven assists and Bailey Maynard three digs.