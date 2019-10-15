The Tokay High girls tennis team fell to St. Mary’s 9-0 in a Tri-City Athletic League match on Tuesday.

As the Rams, who improved to 13-8 overall and 7-2 in the TCAL, posted the shutout, Tokay’s No. 1 doubles team of Carolina Delgado and Doonya Khan won four games from St. Mary’s Brookllyn Bo and Virginia Bensch. The Tigers’ No. 1 singles player Madison Lozano won four games against Izzy Garcia.

WATER POLO

Junior varsity boys

St. Mary’s 11, Lodi 3

Korben Reed, Lucas Boudreau and Anthony Celli each had one goal in the Flames’ loss on Tuesday.

Junior varsity girls

St. Mary’s 18, Lodi 6

Shelby Richardson and Caroline Richison each had two goals for Lodi in Tuesday’s TCAL loss. Jenna Bigalow and Kenna Dooley each had one. Flame goalie Abigail Rusch had seven saves.

