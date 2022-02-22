The top-seeded Liberty Ranch boys basketball team steamrolled No. 9 West Campus 73-35 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV quarterfinals on Monday, with 21 points from Nathan Nelson and 19 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists from Sierra Valley Conference MVP Drew Fischer.
Logan McCreery added 9 points for the Hawks, Cody Smith had 8, Yousef Diab had 6, Kweisi Kimeh had 3, Josh Stiehr, Ben Herrera and Troy Jackson had 2 each, and Mahkai Longoria had 1. Smith added 10 rebounds, Jackson had 7 boards, and Herrera had 6 assists.
Today, Liberty Ranch (24-5) will host SVC foe Union Mine (23-7), the fifth seed in D4. Liberty Ranch won the SVC at 10-0, with Union Mine placing second at 8-2. Liberty Ranch beat Union Mine 63-48 on Jan 21, and 64-59 on Feb. 8.
D6 playoffs
Elliot 54, Sacramento Waldorf 41
The seventh-seeded Eagles knocked off No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf in the Division VI quarterfinals on Monday, with two double-doubles recorded.
Peyton Yarbrough led Elliot with 22 points and 17 rebounds, while Andrew Gretsinger scored 10 points and grabbed 16 boards. Roman Castro added 10 points, and Caleb Guerzo had 2.
Elliot (15-10) will hit the road again today to face No. 6 Valley Christian (20-6) in Roseville in the semifinals. Valley Christian upset No. 3 Vacaville Christian 83-78 on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
D4 playoffs
Argonaut 65, Liberty Ranch 56
The fifth-seeded Hawks dropped out of the D4 playoffs with Monday’s loss to No. 4 Argonaut. Liberty Ranch trailed 32-16 at halftime, rallied some in the third quarter, but couldn’t close the gap in the fourth.
Argonaut (24-5) will face No. 1 Calaveras (26-3) today in the semifinals.