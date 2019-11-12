SHINGLE SPRINGS — For the second time in seven days, the Lodi High girls tennis made a trip eastbound Highway 50 to play a top-seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II team playoffs.
Now the Flames are 3-0 in the post-season.
Lodi, the No. 10 seed, shocked No. 3 Ponderosa with a 7-2 win at the Bruins’ courts in El Dorado County on Tuesday afternoon. Now Lodi (18-4) plays for the section’s D-II title against No. 1 seed Del Oro, out of Loomis in Placer County, which blanked No. 4 Vacaville 9-0. The title contest will take place at the Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville on Thursday at 3 p.m.
In Tuesday’s matches, Lodi won five of the six singles’ matches — all in straight sets.
Taking victories for the Flames were No. 2 player Benedetta Piotti, who posted a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ponderosa’s Lily Gusmont 6-1, 6-3. Julia Butaev, the Flames’ No. 3 player, topped Taleeya Ackerly 6-2, 6-0.
Lodi’s No. 4, 5 and 6 players of Anna Spaletta, Mary Barnes and Cece Chinchiolo knocked off their Bruins opponents to keep the straight set wins alive. Spaletta’s scores were 6-1, 6-3; Barnes 6-3, 6-1 and Chinchiolo 6-2, 6-3.
“I believe the girls’ optimism and positive morale has been contributing factor to their success,” said Lodi coach Shelby Stillwell, who is in her first season running the Flames’ program. “Tennis can be such an individual sport. These girls have really been unified this entire season.”
In the No. 1 singles’ match, the Flames’ Johnna Schroeder faced Ponderosa’s Kaira Bernaldez, who chalked up one of her team’s wins at 6-3, 6-1.
Lodi won two of the three doubles matches. The No. 2 team of Ally Clayworth-Clarie Plath recorded a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Bruins’ Anna Pagcaliuagan-Taryn White. The Flames’ No. 3 squad of Victoria Eaton-Larisa Johnston had a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sotie Della’Santina-Emma Maraglioli.
The Bruins’ second win was their No. 1 team of Brooke Almaraz-Nicole MacDonald, beating Lodi’s Lia Opaletta-Meredith Peck 6-2, 6-4.
In an exhibition match, Lodi’s Talia Duran-Bella Chiapohianis defeated Ponderosa’s Chloe Suderi-Cora Kelly 4-0, 4-3.
“Their ability to focus and remain mentally resilient during these tough matches is absolutely astounding at their age,” Stillwell said of all of her tennis players playing in Tuesday’s matches. “They have really grown together; both athletically and emotionally. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Lodi, which took third place in the Tri-City Athletic League this season at 7-3, is the only TCAL team alive in the team playoffs. League champion and No. 5 seed St. Mary’s, also playing in D-II, beat Buhach Colony of Atwater 6-2, but Vacaville defeated the Rams 6-3. In D-I playoffs, No. 5 Lincoln posted an 8-1 win over River City of West Sacramento, then No. 4 Rocklin eliminated the Trojans with a 7-2 win.
The Flames’ first trip on Highway 50 was on Nov. 6 to Folsom. In a quarterfinal contest, Lodi knocked off No. 2 seed Vista del Lago 6-3.
To open the playoffs on Nov. 4, Lodi made a shorter trek to Stockton, topping No. 7 and San Joaquin Athletic Association champion Stagg by an 8-1 score.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.