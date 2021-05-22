The Lodi High boys basketball team used its height to take control early in Friday’s season finale against cross-town rival Tokay.
The result was a 61-37 victory, with Tony Rivera leading the way with 16 points.
Hayden Hildenbrand added nine points and 11 rebounds, Andrew Stirlen had eight points, Jason Berry had six, Stephanos Pappas and Kevin Dondero had five each, Mason Stout had four, Madden Luiz and Adan Alvarez had three each and Carter Swicegood had two.
Boys basketball: Galt 70, Elliot Christian 58
Christian Robinson led the Eagles with 19 points and Peyton Yarbrough had 17 in Thursday’s loss, while Cooper Yarbrough added eight, Andrew Gretsinger had five, John Wuest had four, Matthew Alagna had three and Caleb Guerzo had two.
JV boys basketball: Lodi 62, Tokay 40
Three Lodi players scored in double digits in Friday’s victory, with Brayden Stout scoring 14, Matt Shinn 12 and Hugo Balderrama 10.
Cole Smalley added seven, Zach Stephens had six, Matt Schiess had five, Conner Overbo had four, Tarek Maier had three and Conner Moreno had one.
Matt Gobel led Tokay with nine points, along with eight from Anakin Salazar, seven each from Colin Griffin and Alex Pimienta, four from Aiden Edwards, three from Immanuel Montes and two from Amit Gill.
Freshman boys basketball: Lodi 51, Tokay 39
Zeeshaun Akbar led the Flames in Friday’s victory 18 points, along with si each from Joey Dockery and Luke Leggitt, five from Dillon Takahashi, four from Seth Gritsch, three each from Cadyn Wilkerson and Preston Plath, and two each from Dmitri Berean, Eli Burton and Bryce Dosio.