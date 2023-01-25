The Lodi High boys wrestling team defeated cross-town rival Tokay 45-34 on Tuesday, with almost of the Flames’ wins coming by pin.
Lodi improved to 2-2 in Tri-City Athletic League dual matches, and Tokay finished its league duals with a 3-2 record.
For the Flames, Drew Luiz pinned Tokay’s David Cera in the 108-pound division, Dominic Zazzarino pinned Dylan Gomez at 128, Carter Simpson pinned Kain Canicosa at 140, Colind Grant pinned Elijah Hunter at 147, Brodie Silveira pinned Christian Delatorre at 154, Andrew Tate pinned Juan Soria at 184, and Daniel Madera pinned Johnny Williams at 197.
Ethan Warmerdam added a victory by decision at 122, beating Diego Alcantara 9-7.
Three of Tokay’s victories came via pin, with Shane Sanchez pinning Lodi’s Michael Chaney at 162, Richard Mendonca pinning Drew Wood at 172, and Aiden Sweetman pinning Zach Kessler at 222. Two more Tokay wins came by technical fall (a win by 15 or more points, which awards 5 team points) when Josiah Garcia beat Lodi’s Victor Juarez 15-0 at 115, and Marcus Mireles beat Wesley Palmer at 134.
The 287-pound division went to Tokay’s Hijazi Mikbel by forfeit.
Varsity girls: Tokay 45, Lodi 36
The Tigers won three matches by pin and another by decision, and the Flames won four by pin, but Tokay had more wrestlers available to win weight classes by forfeit in Tuesday’s victory.
For Tokay, Lily Mogler pinned Lodi’s Jayda Van Steenberge in the 133-pound division, Kayleen Tuavao pinned Samantha Magana at 152, Maliah Gomez pinned Vanessa Rosales at 162, and Olivia Hunt won by decision at 123, beating Scarlet Castaneda 8-7.
Tokay won four divisions by forfeit — Olivia Martin at 102, Leena Awan at 108, Karen Gonzalez at 113 and Neveah Rivas at 237.
For Lodi, Azaria Biegler pinned Tokay’s Elizabeth Allen at 128, Emily Ruiz pinned Kyla Rivera at 139, Jaquelyn Sandoval pinned Abby Mosqueda at 145 and Elora Parises pinned Sheridan Arends at 189. The Flames won two divisions by forfeit — Jocelyn Shelley at 118 and Stacie DeLaRosa at 172.
JV boys: Tokay 41, Lodi 36
Four weight classes won by forfeit made the difference in the JV dual match.
Tokay’s Christiaan Boss pinned Lodi’s Gabriel Bramasco at 172 pounds, Logan Sweetman beat Lodi’s Logan Clegg by technical fall, Simon Kobler beat Lodi’s Dominic Guana 4-2, and Uriel Cortes beat Lodi’s Chris Van Alen 3-2.
Tokay’s Dominic Ortiz (115), Jason Quinanez (197), Haris Idrees (222) and Badr Hweih (287) won their divisions by forfeit.
For Lodi’s Riley Pappas pinned Tokay’s Guillermo Castro at 128, Ethan Wise pinned Joseph Torres at 140, Victor Hernandez pinned Anthony Accoglio at 147, John Cloyne pinned Sabastian Hernandez at 154, Steven Marchand pinned Clinton Smith at 184, and Landon Davidson won the 108-pound division by forfeit.
SOCCER
Varsity girls: Lodi 3, Tokay 1
A pair of second-half goals spurred the Flames past the Tigers on Tuesday after the teams went into halftime tied 1-1.
Jolie Pitto had a goal and an assist for Lodi, along with a goal each from Isabella Coughlin and Aubrey Anderson, and an assist each from Jocelyn Maldonado and Claire Bramlett.
Lodi (7-3-4, 2-3-2 in the TCAL) will host St. Mary’s today, and Lodi (5-11-1, 0-7) will play at West.
Varsity boys: Galt 6, Union Mine 3
The Warriors completed the season sweep over the Diamondbacks with Tuesday’s win, with 3 goals from Giovanni DeLeon, and one each from Jaylen Mendez, Miguel Garcia and Vicente Marquez.
Galt (8-4-3, 6-0-1 in the SVC) will host El Dorado today.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 2, Rosemont 1
The Hawks scored both of their goals in the second half to overcome a 1-0 deficit, with a goal each by Joaquin Rodriguez and Julian Rodriguez. Liberty Ranch goalkeeper Zach Watrous tallied 3 saves.
Liberty Ranch (7-2-2, 4-0-2 SVC) play at Bradshaw Christian today.
Varsity girls: Galt 2, Union Mine 0
Bayley Miller and Bricelena Cortez each scored in Tuesday’s shutout victory, while sophomore goalkeeper Kylee Chapman saved 9 shots to preserve the clean sheet.
Galt (9-4-1, 4-1-1) plays at El Dorado today.
Varsity girls: Liberty Ranch 3, Rosemont 0
The Hawks also notched a shutout, with goalkeepers Zia Ruppert (2 saves) and Ariana Anaya (4 saves) each playing 40 minutes. Alora Lopez, Natalie Merlin and Libby Portillo each scored, with assists from Maryn Rogers, Kailey Katen and Elliana Keiser.
Liberty Ranch (7-4-4, 5-1-1) host Bradshaw Christian today.
JV girls: Lodi 5, Tokay 0
Lauren Shinn scored twice to lead the Flames in Tuesday’s victory, while Samantha Stone, Matea Saragoza and Kamdyn Schiess each scored one.
BASKETBALL
Varsity girls: Galt 60, Bradshaw Christian 11
The Warriors cruised on Tuesday after jumping out to a 17-2 first-quarter lead. Galt (5-11, 3-3) host El Dorado on Friday.
Varsity girls: Liberty Ranch 76, Union Mine 39
The Hawks also cruised on Tuesday to improve to 18-2 overall and 6-0 in the SVC, and will host Bradshaw Christian on Friday.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 91, Union Mine 87, 2OT
The Hawks and the Diamondbacks needed two extra periods to figure out a winner on Tuesday, with the Hawks outscoring Union Mine 10-6 in the second overtime.
Liberty Ranch (10-13, 3-3 in the SVC) will play at Bradshaw Christian on Friday.
Varsity boys: Bradshaw Christian 73, Galt 44
The Warriors dropped to 2-20 (0-6) with Tuesday’s loss, and will play at El Dorado on Friday.
Varsity boys: Elliot Christian 64, Big Valley Christian 48
Jeremiah Carter scored a double-double in Tuesday’s Elliot victory with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Roman Castro led the Eagles with 21 points and added 5 steals.
Jaiden Gaither had 8 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 assists and 3 steals, Jeremy Nielsen had 8 points, 6 steals, 5 assists and 3 rebounds, Elliot Burton had 5 points and 3 boards, and Nevin McKissick had 2 points. Elliot (9-12, 1-4 in the CCAA) plays at Turlock Christian on Saturday.
JV boys: Lodi 70, West 25
Drew Tetz led the Flames with 21 points in Tuesday’s JV victory, along with 12 from Sean Tetz, 7 from Giuseppe Guidi, 5 each from Ricky O’Boyle and Alex Sauseda, 4 each from Mario Rizzi and Jack Latteri, and 3 each from Ty Liu, Kash Merryman, Jens Bennitt and Noah Rivera.
Freshman boys: Lodi 62, Tokay 56
The freshman Flames beat the Tigers on Friday, with 12 points each from Cooper Mettler and Tyler Protz, 11 from Noah Munoz, 8 each from Matthew Biglieri and Noah Hufford, 7 from Jackson Butler, and 2 each from Max Tovar and Eli Souza.
On Tuesday, the Flames took down West’s freshman squad 64-38, with 12 points from Xavier Davis, 8 from Biglieri, 7 each from Butler and Souza, 5 from Mettler, 4 each from Delano Berean and Trey Spagnola, 3 each from Tovar, Joseph Lemos and Munoz, and 2 each from Jonathon Trillas, Aaron Rocha, Armani Lopez and Hufford.
Commented
