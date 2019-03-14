The Lodi High softball team opened Tri-City Athletic League play with an emphatic 13-5 road victory over Lincoln on Thursday.
Danielle Pfenning pitched five innings of one-hit ball, allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit and four walks, and also went 5-for-5 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs.
Andrea Lira went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs, Ashlee Toy went 3-for-5, Shelby Katzakan went 2-for-5 with a double, Marissa Fabian was 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, Johnna Schroeder and Kayleigh Coberly had doubles, and Madison Faul had a single.
Junior varsity
Lincoln 13, Lodi 10
The Flames fell to 0-4 and 0-1 in the TCAL with Thursday’s loss, which saw a 2-for-4 day from Leyla Ayala with a triple, an inside-the-park home run, four RBIs and two runs. Haley Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with a run, Jocelyn Moya was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Sydney Featherston had a single, a walk and two runs. Moya pitched a complete game with seven earned runs on nine hits.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Lodi 10, Liberty-Brentwood 6
Trevor Jackson earned the victory with 4 1/3 innings of relief pitching, and went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
Jonathan Charboneau had a two-run double, while Colton Smithhardt, Angelo Zazzarino and Nick Hybarger singled to help the Flames improve to 4-1.
Rosemont 9, Galt 5
Four Warriors had two hits, but Galt wasn’t able to keep up in Thursday’s loss. Ty Abbott was 2-for-3, while Logan Mayfield, Keegan Nelson and Sebastian Soto were 2-for-4. Hiroto Umeki and Oscar Zamora added singles, with two runs from Umeki.
Junior varsity
Liberty-Brentwood 6, Lodi 5
Tyler Meehleis went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run to lead the Flames in Thursday’s loss. Billy Machado, Bryce Ostlund and Ty Molen added singles.
GOLF
Varsity
Lodi 188, Bear Creek 247
Jake Aberle led the Flames with a 1-under 35 at the par-36 Spanos Country Club on Thursday. Ethan Korock followed with a 36, Jack LeBaron shot a 37 and Trevor Topham and Fitz Wells rounded out the scoring with 30s.
Lodi (4-0) next participates in Monday’s Del Rio Tournament at Del Rio Country Club in Modesto.