Zupo Field on track for baseball

David Witte
News-Sentinel Sports Editor
Many of Lodi’s parks took a beating during January’s wind storms, with trees falling on structures, field and fences.
But with baseball season approaching, many of the local fields will be in working order.
Lodi High’s baseball team will play its first two games at Kofu Park, according to athletic director George Duenas, then move back to its normal home at Zupo Field.
“I thought we were going to have to do some things and send our JV team away, and play at our home site,” Duenas said. “That’s like worst case scenario, but we got good news at our meeting last month, that they’re working their tails off to get it going, so kudos to the grounds guys. They really helped us out.”
Zupo Field took damage from an overnight storm on Jan. 15, which sent trees down the left-field line sprawling over the stands, the visitor dugout and the field. The outfield fence was stripped away by a fallen tree.
Other trees fell around Lawrence park, next to Zupo Field, as well as at Salas Park, where youth softball and baseball is played, and at Kofu Park, which hosts the older youth baseball games. American Legion Park had trees fall on its tennis courts and pickleball courts.
“Those poor guys are working hard right now,” Duenas said about the city’s workers who are bringing the parks back on line. “To get Zupo ready, Salas ready, Kofu took a beating too. Lodi’s a baseball town, so they had a lot of pressure to get it going for the kids.”
Lodi’s baseball season starts March 1 with a road game against Pitman High in Turlock. The Flames will host Turlock High on March 3 and Rio Americano on March 7, with both games at Kofu Park. Then Lodi is scheduled to host Oak Ridge at Zupo Field on March 20.
Tokay, meanwhile, will play its home baseball games at Billy Hebert Field, in Oak Park in Stockton. Tokay athletic director Jeff Johnston said a number of factors went into the move from Zupo Field.
“With Zupo being damaged, and the availability of fields, there were a lot of concerns that we had,” Johnston said. “And rather than take chances wit the weather, we had a good field available to us down there.”
It’s not the first time Tokay has called Hebert Field home — the Tigers have bounced around between Hebert Field, Zupo Field and Kofu Park for several decades.
Tokay’s softball team plays at Arnaiz Softball Complex in Morada, while Lodi’s plays at Lodi Softball Complex, across the street from Zupo Field and the Grape Bowl.
Tokay’s JV baseball team will play most of its games at Billy Hebert Field, and the freshman team will play its games at Kofu Park.
